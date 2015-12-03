Which fireplace is best for your home?

Modern houses can be difficult to heat due to their open plan design and the number of windows. New technologies have kept pace with these designs, providing insulated windows and underfloor, and central heating. Although, how can you incorporate a fireplace in such a design. Will it get lost in such a huge space? This challenge was accepted by Kiimoto Kamine of Germany. This fireplace is one of their designs. Its huge size is designed for the open planned spaces popular in modern homes. This fireplace is an excellent example. In this huge space a traditional fireplace would be lost in the overall design. This fireplace however makes a definite statement, located in the middle of the area. This is a great way that a fireplace can be the focus of a modern home.

Adding a fireplace to a house is a great way to create a warm, comfortable and secure atmosphere. Whatever style house it is there is bound to be a fireplace to suit. Consider what fireplace will best suit the space and people using it. A gas fireplace may be good for an inner city house, whilst a wood fireplace may be more suited to a industrial style home. These are just a few ideas to spark some inspiration. For more fireplace ideas see Fireplaces for every style.