16 fantastic ideas to light the walls of your house

Though interior lighting is only used after nightfall, its layout and design is always planned as a part of interior decoration so that every part of the house is well lit. Efficiently planned lighting system can enable creation of a bright, elegant, and sophisticated environment that brings immense pride to owners when guests appreciate their foresight. Lighting professionals recommend unique type of lighting for every room depending on the purpose for which it is being used and layout of furniture.

Improvement in lighting technology now means that people now have access to better and innovative lighting solutions depending on their budget and environment they want to create. In this book of ideas, we will share fantastic ideas to light the walls of your home irrespective of the material used in furnishings and tones of walls.