Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 fantastic ideas to light the walls of your house

Rita Deo Rita Deo
homify Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Though interior lighting is only used after nightfall, its layout and design is always planned as a part of interior decoration so that every part of the house is well lit. Efficiently planned lighting  system can enable creation of a bright, elegant, and sophisticated environment that brings immense pride to owners when guests appreciate their foresight. Lighting professionals recommend unique type of lighting for every room depending on the purpose for which it is being used and layout of furniture. 

Improvement in lighting technology now means that people now have access to better and innovative lighting solutions depending on their budget and environment they want to create. In this book of ideas, we will share fantastic ideas to light the walls of your home irrespective of the material used in furnishings and tones of walls. 

1. Pin lighting to give personality to the facade

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
The Pont design

The Pont design
The Pont design
The Pont design

2. Tiny square lights that create perfectlu tilted squares between them for warm atmosphere

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Floor luminaires for a resplendent stone wall

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

4. Lighting to hightlight artistic textures on the wall

Casa Ped, CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE
CONSTRUCTORA ARQOCE

5. Light up the inner courtyard like a club

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Diamond shaped lights that give character to the wall with lights drifting in all directions

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO


7. Recessed lighting that sheds brightness through slim silhouttes on the ceiling. Amazing!!

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Warm yellow lights supported by twinkling drop down ceiling lamps for a cozy atmosphere

Dom w szarościach, COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz Minimalist living room
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz
COCO Pracownia projektowania wnętrz

9. Low power floor and ceiling lights for necessity on the exterior walls

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern walls & floors Pottery
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

10. Bright moonlight in the shape of white lights in the living room

homify Modern walls & floors
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. White Light

11. Combination of natural lighting from windows and artifical lights near the stairs for eclectic design

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern walls & floors
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

12. Tiny lights embedded below cabinets keeps the counter well lit even if overhead light is not powerful

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales, Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Hitchings & Thomas Ltd Modern kitchen Blue
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd

Blue & Cream Gloss Kitchen, Aberdare, South Wales

Hitchings & Thomas Ltd
Hitchings &amp; Thomas Ltd
Hitchings & Thomas Ltd

13. A slim strip of glowing light between the ceiling and walls below creates a spectacular effect!

Casa em S. Pedro do Estoril, Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos
Ricardo Moreno Arquitectos

14. Accentuating the plants and inhouse garden with tiny lights around the rim and embedded into the wood. Charming!!

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room Plant,Property,Building,Wood,Living room,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Line,Arecales
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

15.Impressive stone cladded entrance with tiny lights highlighting the stylish layout

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern houses
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

16. Combination of recessed lights and regular LED lamps enhance the brightness of neutral walls.

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more information on selecting the right lighting system for your house do read LED Lighting—Everything you need to know.

A large and luxurious family home for modern Indians
Which suggestion did you like the best. Do let us know in your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks