13 creative ways to design the house entrance

For a home to grab eyeballs it should have an attractive façade and aesthetically designed structure along with an impressive entrance leading up to the main door. In the excitement of designing home interiors most people feel that just setting up a decorative door of wood or metal is enough to have an impressive entrance.

For a single family house the entrance could be just off the main street or can lead up from gate near boundary wall to the main front door. Though a garden and powerful façade makes the house worth a second look, artistic touches like making a stone or brick lined pathway from gate to main door, flower patches around the front entrance also help in sprucing up the entrance.