13 creative ways to design the house entrance

For a home to grab eyeballs it should have an attractive façade and aesthetically designed structure along with an impressive entrance leading up to the main door. In the excitement of designing home interiors most people feel that just setting up a decorative door of wood or metal is enough to have an impressive entrance.
For a single family house the entrance could be just off the main street or can lead up from gate near boundary wall to the main front door. Though a garden and powerful façade makes the house worth a second look, artistic touches like making a stone or brick lined pathway from gate to main door, flower patches around the front entrance also help in sprucing up the entrance.
Latticed gates leading to the entrance door and garage give a stylish appearance to the house specifically at night when light filters in through the gaps. The tiny rock garden between both gates with stones and cactus plants adds to the style quotient of entrance door as it is also lit up by tiny lights in the wall at night.
A colorful garden at the entrance is the most environment friendly way to impress visitors as it is pleasing to the senses and stays imprinted on the mind for several years. Colorful green and violet shrubs arranged in a curvaceous design leading up to the main door of a sparkling white house create an attractive atmosphere that visitors would love to admire by walking around the garden instead of stepping inside the house.
This industry style entrance with an all metal gate, boundary wall and awning above the entrance made of metal plates is an efficient and cost effective design. Stone wall on the side and paved entrance of the same material add character to the entire ensemble.
Simple gates are generally overlooked as people do not find them impressive enough for front entrance but you can see how a simple wooden gate sands firm between rustic barbed wire fences. The large pasture gate may be more suited to a ranch or farm but it is very different and unique that gives a forbidding air to the simple country house.
A small entrance with multiple materials and colors makes people give a second look to this house. The bright pink façade of top floor with sliding glass windows gives complete privacy like the ground floor just as the stone wall that attracts attention without giving any inkling of what the house is like from inside.
The advantage with wrought iron designs is that these can be given the most artistic of shapes without compromising on strength. The entrance is impressive with designer facade fashioned out of iron gates to which vintage entrance lights add authenticity assisted by the tall castle style arched door beside the entrance.
Stone fence and gate made of wood has been lit up by vintage style lanterns that are fixed on wood panel frame which is designed to make an impressive entrance facade that looks like a renovated castle. Tall trees in the front courtyard and wooden furniture welcome visitors into the house that has an eclectic combination of stone fence and wooden gate.
Grey paved stones mark a wide pathway from gate to the entrance enhancing the welcoming spirit of this pretty pink house. Instead of keeping the lawn and boundary around the house empty it has been planted with thick grass and shrubs that make it look bright and colorful.
An impressive façade should have everything if you are planning on making people notice the entrance like these stunning shiny doors, artistic lighting that captivates and colorful luminescent coatings on the floor. Remember that paying attention to every detail is a good way to make an impressive entrance.
When a residence is large and spread over several square feet with terraces and balconies like this massive Mediterranean style house then this it needs a exterior that suits the impressive façade. With vines clambering all around the walls the house needed an imposing entrance and that is achieved by this stone entrance and boundary walls that is also fashioned out of stones in same color as the façade to maintain symmetry of color and design.
Placing expensive elements on the facade is not the only way to create an impression on the entrance as it can also be achieved if unnecessary accessories are removed. Minimalist entrance as this with just a plain paved pathway leading up to a simple doorway is enchanting in its own way.
The imposing entrance is impressive not only for the architecture that makes it look like an old castle but also for the grand garden and stone path leading to its grounds. This grand entrance shows how the combination of several ideas can generate a beautiful structure that is a sight to behold.
The best part about using brick is that it has color and strength that lend character to the house facade as it stays untouched over several years. Combination of wood and brick here give a stylish edge to this country style home that also has attractive planters created out of brick.
Now that the entrance design is clear in your mind let us explore Fence and Wall designs to make your home look fabulous