Top 5: Kitchen cabinets, doors and gates, small kitchens, Pooja rooms and others

Welcome to the 'top 5' official blog of homify. Every week, we bring the most loved and read ideabooks of the week to our readers. Home decor trends are changing everyday. People are looking for new and rational ideas to make their houses look every bit of designers and professionally done. Whether they are undergoing a new house construction or simply a small renovations, home owners want the best. And to give them the hints to best designer ideas, we bring the latest home decor ideas.
Let us have a look at the top 5 ideabooks and a brief summary of the content. Click on the links to get full insight to the links.
Kitchen cabinets form a crucial part of the cooking area. They are a highly used accessory where you can store all the essential and not so essential items of your kitchen. Utensils, plates, dishes, boxes, pickles as well as spices, Indians are used to keep everything stored inside well. However, there is no rule book that says that you must install only wooden racks in your kitchen.
This ideabook from homify will showcase 12 different styles of cabinets that are made for Indian families only.
When you have lavish budget of worth Rs. 3.5 crores, it is highly likely that the end results and house designs you get are impeccably and undoubtedly one of the best. An ideabook that covers a house worth this much budget, shows the interiors, and every corner of the house. Spacious, lavishing and cosy, the house is like a dream come true for many.
If you cannot afford this much budget but want to get dose of ideas, go through this link and get the insight to this house.
Entrance gates and house doors are the second element that one notices after the facade of the house when entering it. Doors have long been used as an element of protection and security but they are no more just those iron or wooden blocks that can be locked and safe. The doors are going designer and charismatic as people have recognized the importance and aesthetic value of doors.
Instead of limiting your thoughts to simple designs and characteristics, go through this list to take a tour through the latest and trendy door designs for Indian homes.
A compact kitchen is often a headache. They require cleaning, adjustments, and regular maintenance. However, if you handover your project to expert kitchen planners, it is highly likely that you get the best in a minute space. Yes, small kitchens can be comfortable and functional to work in, just that you must do them rightly and plan it well.
Here is an ideabook that showcases dozens of small Indian kitchen patterns to inspire you.
Well, pooja rooms are getting better and beautiful these days. Home owners want to make them one of the best highlight of their house and thus, they search the best designs for pooja room cabinets, mandir designs, flooring pattern and even the doors. Why not doors? Afterall, they are the entry points to the mandir and often, the mandir are kept closed throughout the day.
If you too wish to have best pooja room doors for your mandir, you should go through this ideabook right now.