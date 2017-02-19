5 images of facades before and after renovations

Today we bring you the transformation of 5 facades of small houses with very simple characteristics, flat faces and without many complications, that however now look cute, colorful and bright, bringing new air to its inhabitants and new life to the environment.
If you are thinking of remodeling the facade of your house, continue with us, maybe you can identify with one of these houses or you can get an idea of one for yourself that you had not thought. In homify, you have many ideas to discover, join us!
This small house shows visible signs of deterioration due to the passage of time. However, its structure is in perfect condition: column, walls, enclosures, parapet. The painting, badly damaged, had wrought havoc on the face that was once friendly and welcoming. The designer could use a change of door, a new marquetry, remove the moisture, cover the land of loose soil and beautify the view but without investing too much money.
A total change! The old façade, washed and discolored, has acquired new life, thanks to the hands of painting that were given to the walls, column and parapet, in a delicate cream color. The little courtyard was covered with stone tiles , and the bench leaning against the wall that had once looked dingy in the old rusty red color now looks elegant and inviting in natural stone, as well as the wall where it rests. The stone also appears in the socket around the dwelling and at the base of the column. The marquetry and the door have been replaced by white, light and elegant wood, and the land around the house was removed, placing 15 centimeters of white gravel to protect the base from moisture and give a clean and renewed appearance.
A crack in the wall, the roof or the fences often frighten us and we must act immediately to avoid further opening and damage as repair are both greater and costly, in addition to jeopardizing the safety of the inhabitants. However, as long as the cracks are taken care of in time, their repair is usually simple and quite economical. This façade, in addition to showing two huge cracks, one vertical and one horizontal, looks faded, with color practically faded, lifeless, without color… opaque.
To begin with, the cracks were filled with a flexible waterproofing to keep out moisture and other weathering agents that could damage the structure. The facade was given two hands of plastic paint for exterior, combining two shades of creamy yellow and matching the window and the door. The shelf beneath the window was covered with red clay tiles, contrasting subtly with the colors, and the orange tile next to the door was wiped away, bringing out the lost shine and looks fantastic despite the time elapsed.
This view corresponds to the terrace of a small apartment, and as we can see only one part was in good condition, while the rest of the facade wore the ravages of weather and weather on their wormy walls. The floor, the furniture and the design in general were quite obsolete and not functional. It was necessary to bring a change and to venture to new uses.
The renovation of this terrace included an extension, in addition to the restoration of the facade. The space was expanded to the limits of the construction, taking advantage of the entire area. The shingles, previously deteriorated and without a joke, were restored and repainted in white, and the water collection channel was replaced by a newer, more functional and longer, until reaching the limit of the construction.
The wall was covered with new paint in a faint blue-gray color, the windows and the door were delimited with a white line, framing the delicate gray color of the lattices that protect them. The floor was covered with artificial turf. Now it is a tempting heaven to sunbathe, enjoying a rich drink and a pleasant company!
This house, although it looks in perfect condition and has a huge garden, dates back to the seventies and, apparently, had not had any renovation since then. Although its appearance is not deteriorating, it is visible that the walls need a little paint, the windows could be modernized, the access threshold does not look attractive or welcoming, and the garden apparently grew up without any tones, leaving the pines and shrubs that have formed fearsome and deformed silhouettes.
The reform was comprehensive, including not only repainting the walls, expanding the windows and turning them into modern windows of smoked glass, replacing the old wooden marquetry with black aluminum, delimiting the threshold with a beautiful gray steel lintel and crowning it with a door In intense red color; Also included a landscape design where the garden now looks charming, as if out of a story. Stone paths lead us through small landscaped spaces, with dwarfed bushes, fresh lawns and brimming with color, flowering plants, trees and a small pond to close the picture with a zen, harmonious and fascinating touch.
This house, located in Granada, Spain, was the country house of a certain family. By marrying one of the children and facing reality, he discovered that it was very difficult to obtain a house of his own or simply a plot of land, so the parents decided to give him their country house.
This facade openly shows the country character of the house: stone, masonry coated in white, clay tiles and vegetation. However, it did not meet the expectations of the new owners, who wanted not only a fresh and modern image, but also used materials that generated energy savings in remodeling. Let's see what was achieved.
The change has been total, of style, of forms, of everything! The main volume remained intact but the ironworks, tiles and stone finishes were removed, leaving in place a series of concrete slabs coated in white. A wraparound cover surrounds the full volume, taking advantage of the use of energy-saving materials, achieving a comfortable interior and requiring less use of climate conditioners.
The new construction involved only claddings and decks, taking full advantage of the original structure, gardens and paths, and the result has been fantastic!
