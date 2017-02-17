Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Pictures of gardens in small space

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Entrance Lobby and Terrace , DS DESIGN STUDIO DS DESIGN STUDIO
Loading admin actions …

Living in a big city house usually means small garden area. We tend to believe that small garden layout is simple and easy to maintain. But unlike large gardens where one can see certain elements of distance and one can afford some negligence, in small spaces every inch is important and nothing can be hidden. Today, in this ideabook, we will take you on a ride of 12 designer small gardens for home that have been build in very small space. Have a look at the images and do not forget to leave your comments.

1. In your angan

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

An angan forms the apt place to set up a very small garden within a home. Just create the boundaries and start the green movement. 

2. Boundary of your gallery

Outdoor Deck Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Modern garden Plant,Cloud,Sky,Flower,Furniture,Flowerpot,Blue,Building,Chair,Azure
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Outdoor Deck

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

A balcony boundaries or grille section provide access to sunlight, air as well as space that is good for the growth of beautiful flowers and herbs. 

3. On terrace

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Terrace walls of a house leave enough scope to set up a garden and provide support to the vines and other vertical garden ideas. 

4. On a small wall

Varanda Helio Pellegrino, EKOA Paisagismo EKOA Paisagismo Tropical style garden
EKOA Paisagismo

EKOA Paisagismo
EKOA Paisagismo
EKOA Paisagismo

Vertical gardens are no more a new element that are founded in the house. You can set up a small vertical garden in any open space like the one shown above. 

5. Small saplings and plants in courtyard

Contermporary Elegance, A360architects A360architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Building,Chair,Table,Flowerpot,Interior design,Houseplant,Urban design
A360architects

Contermporary Elegance

A360architects
A360architects
A360architects

Your courtyard is the most harmonious and fertile place to set up plants, saplings and grass and create an ecosystem of its own. 

6. Besides the staircase

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Usually what happens is that the place near the stairs stays useless. Bring soils, potted plants and small trees that can survive the internal atmosphere and less sunlight access. 


7. Set up the boundary

Internal Court 4site architects Asian style garden Solid Wood Brown Property,Plant,Door,Wood,Fixture,Interior design,Building,Architecture,Houseplant,Hall
4site architects

Internal Court

4site architects
4site architects
4site architects

In any aangan or hallway, you can try to involve some plants like the one shown in above images. You can take help from professional landscape artists.

8. Under the Patio

Formal Living - Deck studio XS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
studio XS

Formal Living—Deck

studio XS
studio XS
studio XS

Patio areas besides the hallways or rooms can be utilized to create small garden. You can set up some chairs and a table to create it as a tea point. 

9. Hang potted plants

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

You can hang some small potted plants all over the walls of your terrace or gallery and place the larger ones on the floor. Synthetic grass will further help to create an impression of supreme greenery.

10. Colorful Ecosystem

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Building,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Grass,Door
Studio Earthbox

Balcony makeover—English

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

A colorful ecosystem can bring your house to life. Use small racks, shelves, hanging pots and other materials to place the plants and cover the flooring with stones, pebbles, artificial grass etc to hide dust and dirt. 

11. Corner Garden

.. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

..

homify
homify
homify

We all used to have it in earlier days. A corner garden with beautiful small plants on the terrace of our homes. 

12. Near the pool

Intriguing Ikats, TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Window,Wood,Grass,Rectangle,Outdoor furniture,Shade,Curtain
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Intriguing Ikats

TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

For modern houses with pool built inside, the walls nearby can be used to grow grasses and make the air fresh and clean.

Must Read-Pictures of houses with small gardens

10 easy tips to follow to keep your house clean
Where you will get one for your home?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks