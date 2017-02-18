6 pictures of terraces to inspire you!

One of the parts of the home that shouldn’t be devoid of decorations is the terrace. The terrace which can either in the front or the back of the home, often serves as a spot for recreation, to unwind and two enjoy outdoors within the comfort of your home. Terraces enable you to enjoy fresh air and the sunlight and in some home it is one of the most used places. Hence, it is important to decorate the terrace well and make it look captivating and welcoming. Today, we present 6 inspiring terraces with an authentic style that you can very well adapt for your home.
Anyone would want to relax on a patio surrounded by a beautiful garden. Unwind on long days and rest your tired mind in the comfortable low seats. The chocolate sweet curtains only further beautify the terrace.
Nothing is impossible if you want the home of your dreams. Native trees and plants adorn this terrace that stretch their way up the ceiling and rooted in soil amidst rocks. Located by the stairs, this terrace is a treat to the eyes!
What’s interesting about this terrace, is that it doesn’t look like one at all! The wooden floor seamlessly blends with the surroundings, especially the kitchen. The mini colourful cushions perk the place up and anyone coming here would just want to sit back and relax.
This terrace is dominated by rocks and stones for a chic look. Decorated with black stone, the terrace is also decorated with contrasting white rocks. The ventilation and sunlight in the area makes it look very alluring. The blue furniture further adds to the charm of this place.
In localities where the weather is not too hot or rainy, this terrace is perfect! This unique terrace with an open roof furnishes with comfortable, cosy, overstuffed sofas is welcoming. The pool, the open kitchen further up the style quotient of this terrace. Wouldn’t this be a wonderful BBQ party venue?
A terrace with a swimming pool is always a treat to the senses. In this picture, the white terrace juxtaposed with the swimming pool exudes comfort and style. The beige sofas only further add to the comfort of the terrace.