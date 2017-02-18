Your browser is out-of-date.

6 pictures of terraces to inspire you!

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
One of the parts of the home that shouldn’t be devoid of decorations is the terrace. The terrace which can either in the front or the back of the home, often serves as a spot for recreation, to unwind and two enjoy outdoors within the comfort of your home. Terraces enable you to enjoy fresh air and the sunlight and in some home it is one of the most used places. Hence, it is important to decorate the terrace well and make it look captivating and welcoming. Today, we present 6 inspiring terraces with an authentic style that you can very well adapt for your home.

1. The patio in a beautiful garden

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Anyone would want to relax on a patio surrounded by a beautiful garden. Unwind on long days and rest your tired mind in the comfortable low seats. The chocolate sweet curtains only further beautify the terrace.

Checkout 10 retro furniture ideas for the terrace here.

2. An indoor tree is not a bad idea!

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Nothing is impossible if you want the home of your dreams. Native trees and plants adorn this terrace that stretch their way up the ceiling and rooted in soil amidst rocks. Located by the stairs, this terrace is a treat to the eyes!

3. The patio near the kitchen

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
What’s interesting about this terrace, is that it doesn’t look like one at all! The wooden floor seamlessly blends with the surroundings, especially the kitchen. The mini colourful cushions perk the place up and anyone coming here would just want to sit back and relax.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

4. Rock your terrace!

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern garden Wood Wood effect
This terrace is dominated by rocks and stones for a chic look. Decorated with black stone, the terrace is also decorated with contrasting white rocks. The ventilation and sunlight in the area makes it look very alluring. The blue furniture further adds to the charm of this place.

5. The open terrace with comfy couches

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
In localities where the weather is not too hot or rainy, this terrace is perfect! This unique terrace with an open roof furnishes with comfortable, cosy, overstuffed sofas is welcoming. The pool, the open kitchen further up the style quotient of this terrace. Wouldn’t this be a wonderful BBQ party venue?

6. The terrace by the pool

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A terrace with a swimming pool is always a treat to the senses. In this picture, the white terrace juxtaposed with the swimming pool exudes comfort and style. The beige sofas only further add to the comfort of the terrace.

13 creative ways to design the house entrance
We hope you enjoyed our 6 Brilliant terrace ideas worth imitating. Try them and share your comments.


