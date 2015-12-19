6 Indian Christmas decor ideas

Except for hill stations no part of India has homes with fireplaces. But a fireplace and a hot crackling fire is such an intrinsic part of the Christmas charm. While building a fireplace in a regular home maybe a waste of money, bringing in a dash of fire in the living room is not impossible. A unique wooden stool like this one designed by BOULLE has a hollow carving in the centre with metal casing where a candle or a bunch of twigs can easily be lit. This fiery side table is perfect for an evening at home with Christmas carols.

Here are some home decor ideas for next Diwali.