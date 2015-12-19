6 Unique shoe racks for the home

Most urban women in India feel they have too many shoes and too little space to store them. One finds them crawling under the bed, hiding behind doors and even stacked up hurriedly in empty corners of the bedroom. There is a simple way to avoid all this mess and that is to invest in a good shoe rack. But shoe racks in India makes one think of a dirty cluttered row of shelves behind the main door, which is frankly as messy as any of the other options. But shoe racks needn't be so boring. Here are 6 unique shoe rack ideas that are neat and uncluttered.
The shelves under this unique bed designed by RATTANIA GMBH can be used to not just store books but also shoes. This fun yet functional wooden bed provides a lot of storage space in the form of the shelves that border its base on three sides. Shoes can be stored neatly on all three sides and this bed will be a doubly good investment for any home.
Those who have a walk in closet may be able to do this more easily, but even those who don't have a walk in closet can turn a wall of their room or passageway into a neat row of boxes for shoes. A wall shoe rack like this both utilizes space and provides one ample amount of space to accommodate the huge number of shoes that a big family or someone with a shoe fetish may have. Here's a shoe rack in a big walk in closet for those who have the space and budget.
The area under a dressing table is often left empty. It can easily be utilized into a shoe storage area. A wide row of drawers like these double up as both a shoe rack below and a dressing table on top if one places a mirror there. Keep the shape of the drawers rectangular and wide so that they are better suited to store shoes.
One of the simplest ways to store shoes is to turn a part of one's closet into a shoe rack. With customised modular cupboards all the rage right now it is extremely easy to design a part of the cupboard in such a way that it becomes an ideal place to store shoes. This way the shoes won't mix with the clothes and will still be stored in the cupboard. But one would need to air the shoes regularly or they may get spoilt.
Wicker baskets have a quaint rustic charm to them. They are also great for storing shoes. Whether it's a bunch of wicker baskets stacked on top a cupboard or wicker baskets that have been turned into drawers, they are perfect for storing shoes. Wicker unlike wood allows air to go inside the basket and thus prevents the shoes from getting musty or spoilt during monsoons.
This wooden bench stands out because of two reasons. Firstly because it has a very vintage faded feel to it and secondly because below the seating area of the bench lies a storage area that can be used to store shoes. This piece of furniture not just helps people store shoes in a unique way put also provides a place for people to sit and take their shoes off.
