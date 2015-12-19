6 Compact dining areas for small apartments

Lack of space is a huge problem in homes these days in India. And in the metros very often the one room that gets compromised the most is the dining area. Most homes in big cities like Mumbai and Pune don't even have a proper dining area, one has to either make room for a dining table in the kitchen or a tiny corner of the living room. Here are 6 compact dining area ideas to make the most of the smallest dining areas.
Those who have no space in their studio apartment for a dining area can opt to just have a bench in their kitchen that can double up both as a kitchen counter as well as a dining bench. Plastic or laminate are good options for such a bench as it will be easy to clean and maintain. While metal or wrought iron chairs will be cheap yet good-looking partners to such a bench. A bright coloured bench will liven up the dining experience, but those who are more conventional can opt for a compact neutral bench.
A two sided wooden kitchen counter / dining table like this is perfect for a young couple who have moved into a hole in the wall apartment in a big city. A wooden table or counter is sturdy yet beautiful. Instead of chairs opt for stools with soft upholstery. The stools will leave room for walking in the kitchen / dining area, while the soft upholstery will ensure it's still comfortable to sit on. Some nice flowers, glass cutlery and candles will turn this compact kitchen / dining area into a romantic dining spot for 2.
Those who do have the luxury of a small space in their living room that they can turn into a dining area, but need it to suit a small family can go with a minimal dining set like this one designed by . A simple round wooden table and some mismatched chairs and stools are all one needs to create a minimal compact dining area for a small family. Choose sturdy yet easy to maintain chairs or stool with a wooden or metal base and plastic seats. Hang a big lamp over the table and be all set for a happy family meal.
Those who have a small dining space but need it to cater to a big family can optimise their space by going for a diner like upholstered bench on one side of the dining table. 4 wooden chairs with upholstery will still fit and provide comfortable seating on the other 3 sides, but it’s the bright long bench that will make room for more people. Adding a big french window, a mirror on a wall and keeping the floor, ceiling, walls and cabinets white will all help the room look more spacious. Add some interesting lamps and this compact dining area is all set for a chatty big family.
Even if the dining space is just one corner of a room one can always make it vibrant by opting for bright and colourful upholstery on the chairs or benches. A low height rectangular wooden table can be placed against a wall, with wooden chairs with colourful cushions on two ends and a low height colourful bench on the longer side. This will create a compact colourful dining area for 4 in the tiniest of spaces.
Another good way to create a compact dining area in a small space is to use retractable dining furniture. A wooden cabinet may not be retractable but one gets plenty of wooden dining table options that are retractable or foldable. And even if the table is a solid wooden thing one can always opt for wooden chairs and benches with soft upholstery that can be pushed under a sturdy rectangular table once the meal is over.
Here are some compact colourful kitchen ideas for Indian homes.