A house to dream about

As you can see, the land outside the house is covered in a beautiful, continuous, smooth stone flooring. The flooring has some space cut out for trees and plants to grow, and some potted plants have also been placed on this neatly manicured garden. This design and structure makes it a very low maintenance garden.There is no need to cut grass or pull out much weeds.

There are two entrances to the house—one is a full length glass sliding door that covers one entire wall. The other entrance has a glass door framed and defined by wooden elements. Above the glass door, there are glass panels which go right up to the first floor. Overall, this house allows plenty of natural light in, making it bright and spacious with an open feeling.

The dining area is spacious and open, looking out to the beautiful garden. Opposite the dining area is the kitchen which is separated from the dining area by a boxed shaped enclave. A narrow corridor parallel to the glass sliding doors has a door leading to the powder room, which we will take a closer look at later.