Today we are going to take a tour of a house to dream about. It's a house that we can realistically dream about unlike those fantasy dreams of flying. It's a beautiful house and a beautiful dream, but it's not over the top at the same time. We love that the house is dreamy in a sense, but also very much down to earth.
The double storey house has some land around it with a small pool as well. It is designed by PORTO Arquitectura + Diseno de Interiores, architects based in Mexico. Join us on this tour of a house to dream about to take a closer look at what dreams may looks like. We hope you will be inspired by this beautiful creation.
With a striking bathroom like this, its more than justice to start the tour here. We are pleasantly surprised by the bright fuchsia shades presented by the shiny small tiles in the shower room. The shower room comes equipped with soap and shampoo dispensers, omitting the need for bathroom shelves in the shower room, hence making it more space efficient.
The round wash basin stands on a marble cabinet, giving the bathroom a touch of luxury. Next to it, we can see a large wooden cabinet with lots of shelves and storage space.
As you can see, the land outside the house is covered in a beautiful, continuous, smooth stone flooring. The flooring has some space cut out for trees and plants to grow, and some potted plants have also been placed on this neatly manicured garden. This design and structure makes it a very low maintenance garden.There is no need to cut grass or pull out much weeds.
There are two entrances to the house—one is a full length glass sliding door that covers one entire wall. The other entrance has a glass door framed and defined by wooden elements. Above the glass door, there are glass panels which go right up to the first floor. Overall, this house allows plenty of natural light in, making it bright and spacious with an open feeling.
The dining area is spacious and open, looking out to the beautiful garden. Opposite the dining area is the kitchen which is separated from the dining area by a boxed shaped enclave. A narrow corridor parallel to the glass sliding doors has a door leading to the powder room, which we will take a closer look at later.
The poolside takes up a nice corner of the house with the focal point being a green wall covered with plants and a water feature composed of a wall of patchwork tiles with water cascading down and flowing into the pool. There is a small pool to relax in and float around with an open view of the infinite skies above. As we mentioned earlier, it's a dreamy house, but it's quite down to earth as well.
Next, let's take a look at the inside of the house.
This curious powder room is located downstairs on a narrow corridor parallel to the glass sliding doors as we mentioned earlier. It has a light blue and silver theme going on with the walls, while the wash basin and the table it's placed on is coated in silver. The mirror on the wall is what really arouses our curiosity though. Is it a tadpole, a sperm, or just abstract art?
A simple living room is located upstairs of the house. While the space downstairs is white and bright, the living room area is dark blue and grey with a sleep inducing cozy feeling. The silky grey sofa set seems to blend into the walls as the glass table top coffee table with its grey frame follows suit.
There is a mirror on one wall, perhaps to brighten up the space a little, and on the wall adjacent to it there are large windows covered with wooden blinds. Bright white lights on the wall cast an interesting spectrum of shadows on the walls, while an odd animal print armchair sits in a corner.
Overall, this simple living room strikes a harmonious balance between dark and light. Next, let's take a look at the bedroom.
This bedroom is pretty ordinary except for a focal wall with a rugged stony centerpiece which makes it look rustic and outstanding. A large window adjacent to the bed is covered up with wooden blinds adding to the atmosphere of the bedroom.
We have come to the end of our tour of this dreamy house. We hope you have enjoyed the tour. Browse through rustic style bedrooms on homify for more ideas and inspiration.