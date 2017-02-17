10 easy tips to follow to keep your house clean

Cleaning your house is one of the most tiring chores of our life. No matter who you are or where you live, we are sure you think about house cleaning at least five times a day. If you use the right tricks, it can make your house stay cleaner for longer, and still take less time.
Here are 10 tips that can help you keep your house clean:
Kitchens are the most used rooms in any Indian household and indeed demand daily cleaning. To save time cleaning your kitchen, make sure that you wipe the counter every time you work. This will help keep the kitchen counters clean all the time.
Another thing that we Indians dread is washing utensils or dishes every day. To manage your time for this cleaning priority is by making sure that you wash the dishes as soon as you eat. This will also keep your kitchen neat, clean, and hygienic.
We all have kids or adults in our homes who use the study table. The best way to keep this area clean is by organizing everything that is kept on the table. All the files and books should be neatly tucked away after you finish your work.
The most important thing to be done once you wake up is making your bed. By this, we mean that you should always lay out the bedsheet and the quilts in their place after you are done sleeping. This will keep your bedroom tidy and will surely mean one less cleaning chore for you.
We all change our clothes daily, and the best way to deal with bundles of dirty clothes is by washing them immediately. Collecting dirty laundry and then cleaning them together can take way more time and effort than it should.
The first room that guests enter while they visit us is our living room, and it very important to keep it clean and well decorated all the time. The most convenient way to do this is by keeping everything in its place all the time. This will reduce clutter and make the living room look beautiful.
Your guests might not see corridors of your homes, but it is still important to keep it clean. If you are not looking to increase your cleaning chores then always remember to keep the corridor clutter free. Never leave shoes or other things lying around in the area.
Empty shampoo and conditioner bottles are something that should always be disposed. Collecting additional bottles and other toiletries in the bathroom can make it look messy. Throwing out something that you might not need is essential.
We all have the habit of collecting tools and accessories that might be damaged or old. Getting rid of such kitchen tools that are of no use is a must to keep the place clutter free.
Another way to maintain the house is by keeping all the areas organized. Places like balconies or terraces should have everything in its place. If you are not using a space, it is best to leave the thing untouched so that you don't need to keep cleaning every day.
