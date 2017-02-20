9 tips for creating a minimalist apartment

The minimalist style isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, especially in India, where ornate décor and accessories are a part of most homes. However, nowadays, we come across this style in many apartments, whether it’s a new home or a model home put together by a builder. The reason minimalist apartments are gaining popularity is not only because of their aesthetic appeal, but also because they are well-suited for busy modern lifestyles in which homeowners don’t have the time to put effort into being house proud.
With the help of professionals, you can create a minimalist apartment that includes everything you need without making the home seem crammed. Today, we highlight 9 tips that make it easy for you to take decisions about what to include or leave out from a minimalist home.
Think of everything you need to make a room comfortable and eliminate the rest. The key to the minimalist style is to declutter the space. Whichever room you are designing, get the basic furniture and storage in place so that everything is hidden away to keep the area looking spacious and airy.
You don’t have to compromise on style while getting the basics right. See this modern bedroom that has all the essentials, including a work desk, but is still clutter-free.
Choose neutral shades such as white, beige and grey to keep the rooms looking elegantly minimalist. Additionally, these colours bring a relaxed and peaceful vibe to the area. The bedroom in this image is a perfect example. It looks luxurious even though it only uses natural and neutral shades.
Keeping rooms uncluttered is the key to achieving a minimalist feel. Eliminate unnecessary accessories or pieces of furniture. Design furniture so that it is functional, preferably with storage drawers that can be used to hide away the clutter to keep the room looking almost bare.
We all have the habit of picking up every pretty accessory that we see for our home, but it results in too many things, and quite often, they neither complement each other nor the overall theme. Whether it’s furniture or accessories, focus on quality rather than quantity. High-quality custom-designed multi-functional furniture may cost more than regular store-bought pieces. However, they are functional and bring a unique look to the home, making them well-worth the expense.
Using neutral shades for the interiors can sometimes make a room look boring. An easy remedy for this is to add hints of textures, with carpets, curtains or even art work, like in this image.
Linear layouts are another feature of the minimalist style. Arrange furniture in straight lines, and remember to keep enough space for walking through the room. L-shaped sofas and parallel seating work well too so long as they don’t make the room seem crowded.
If you are one of those people who needs a spot of brightness for lifting your spirits, the neutral palette may not be your style. While light shades bring understated elegance to a minimalist room, there’s nothing wrong in livening up the ambiance with a few cushions or accessories, but don’t overdo it!
You need to add your stamp of individuality to the apartment to make it your own. Otherwise, it would look like any other professionally-designed apartment. If you have a vision for the type of home in which you feel comfortable, work with a professional designer who can help to bring your ideas to life so that you get what you want instead of having to live with something that looks good but doesn’t feel like home.
If the minimalist style is too dull for you, use bold contrasts that make it stunning, without deviating too much from the overall look. In a black-and-white room, a single red sofa does the trick, like in this home. It makes the room pop, without compromising on the contemporary feel.
