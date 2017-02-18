A beautiful and traditional family home in Bangalore

Modern Indian families look for smart and simple homes which are high on style quotient and comfort. Unique storage solutions, soothing colours and elegant lighting appeal to them as well. So today, we bring you a very contemporary home at Shobha Forest View in Bangalore, and it belongs to Mr. And Mrs. Raghu. The interior designers and decorators at Blue Interiors have ensured that the home looks aesthetic as well as functional. Wooden elements appear to introduce warmth while sleek and space-saving designs make day to day life hassle-free. Though sober and neutral colours dominate the residence mostly, bright surprises appear at times to offer liveliness.
The solid wooden door of the puja or prayer room is gorgeously carved and makes for a traditional touch in this trendy home. It looks warm and inviting as well.
The wall beyond the puja room features beautifully patterned grey cladding and sleek wall-mounted cabinets for storage or display purposes. The false ceiling is a stunner too, as it combines ornate patterns with simple stripes for a unique look. Recessed lights fill the home with brightness.
Sleek and smooth closets like these appear now and then in this home to cater to storage needs of all kinds. The glossy white and wooden combination for this one is very pleasing. Sleek handles and drawers at the bottom add to the practical aspect.
The space next to the bed in this bedroom has been cleverly utilised to fit in a very modern wall-mounted dressing unit. Glossy white and wood again unite to make this furniture piece look classy.
Bright and sunny yellow makes a very cheerful appearance on the floor to ceiling closet as well as the wall-mounted shelves. It pairs nicely with glossy grey for a playful yet elegant look.
The half-open kitchen features smooth and gleaming white cabinets lined up neatly along the U-shaped layout. Stylish pendant lights, under-cabinet lights, modern appliances and ample counter space make the kitchen very convenient and welcoming. The counter in front is a gorgeous combination of carved wood and mirror, and adds a luxurious touch here.
Neat and simple cabinets appear on the right of the kitchen too, so that the dinnerware and expensive crystal can be safely stored. While the cabinets on the floor are in light-hued wood, the ones above it look stylish in glass and grey.
A neat and simple sink cabinet and a trendy sink add lots of comfort to this bathroom. The wooden tone of the cabinet offers warmth, besides complementing the black countertop and floor tiles.
