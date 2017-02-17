A well planned home for the Indian family

When you are building your home, it is of utmost importance to consider even the tiniest of detailing. These small details ensure that the home of your dreams is complete with everything—just as you would have imagined it. While it may be a difficult task to get all these done; however, with the right architects, at the right place, and at the right time, you can actually achieve wonders. The architects at MDesign have used their expertise and vision to do exactly this for the next home we have featured in our new idea book. Come and have a look!
The simple, stacked, white box-like facade is a geometrical treat for the senses - complete with a pergola to house the cars underneath.
The simple and blue swimming pool sits in the centre of the U-shaped courtyard, formed by the wings of the home.
After the visualization we saw above, the real-time work started with the actual planning, design, and rendition of the home’s blueprint.
The conception of the home hinged on creating the elements in just the right doses, as was planned. This is reflected in the three symmetrical niches we can see above.
The swimming pool was also constructed with high design values and the best material available to make a well laid-out space where the family could lounge around.
The neatness of the structure and its design could be seen in the way the home began to come together with the best workmanship at play.
In this stage, only the finishing touches remained for the architects to put together. The scaffolding had done its job while the tiers in the pool had also been installed efficiently.
The main facade of the home now stands shining in a stylish way with a lofty impression to make. On one side, the pebbled bed can be seen, while the other side has green grass with a stone-paved path leading up to the pergola that fronts the massive white structure.
The linear quality of the home can be seen in the structure and the path that hugs the sides of the home.
The entrance is a welcoming space with pergola beams on top and polished doors on the sides.
The main hall where the living room greets you is set to a side, with warm furniture in a linear design and artistic touches like the room divider.
With plenty of windows, abundance of natural daylight flows into the space.
The dining room has a large table with seating for eight!
The pergola in the backyard is an oasis-like space with solid wooden structures.
The combination of the wooden beams and the white walls makes for a neat and classic look in this modern home.
Take a look at another home tour for more ideas - Stylish and soothing –a beautiful home in Kerela!