30 affordable home design ideas to copy

Making a brick and mortar house is time consuming and expensive when compared to simple prefabricated homes which are just as durable. Few know that prefabricated homes are long lasting and offer the same facilities as a regular house made of concrete, bricks, metal and glass.
The advantage of prefab houses is that it can be designed and modified several times as per your will with limited effect on the budget. Here are 30 prefab house designs created by architects at Homify that are aesthetically pleasing and strong enough to support its owners for several years.
Built like a standard two level home with a wide terrace the, structure has a symmetrical lines and angles due to its flat rectangular design to give shape to its horizontal roof which was a prerequisite of buyers.
Designed like a colonial style house with slanting roof and pillars on the veranda, this prefabricated structure is every inch a family abode with a lush garden and paved walkway around its perimeter.
Equipped with a jaunty tilted roof and a fabulous class encircle balcony above the front deck, no one would expect that this is a prefabricated house. The stylish swimming pool, wooden deck and deck chairs along the pool add to the holiday spirit of this stylish house.
Anyone that has seen traditional tiled houses with wooden beams supporting them will appreciate the design and layout of this prefab house that supports itself on strong structure of wood. Colorful tiles and arched roof give the building a vintage look!
This prefabricated house manages to turn an ordinary two level villa design into a stylish home with large glass windows and metal boundary wall. .
Design of this two level country house looks ultra modern thanks to the stylish metal balcony on the top floor that allows owners to to view of the entire countryside when sun is low on the horizon. The rooms on the lower level enjoy a similar outdoor facility in the veranda located before the living room and residents can either walk around the region or in garden around the property.
The interesting part of this structure is twin buildings connected to each other in a seamless manner so they look part of one whole though one of the buildings is built on two levels.
As you can see prefabricated homes can be of different designs and shapes that can be constructed using a wide variety of materials. The house here has roof made of clay shingles and pillars of wood that improve the character of the structure.
In this single story rustic style house, wooden beams holding the metal roof make the facade more attractive due to the stylish triangular arch.
The sloping roof can also be extended to the sides of the house like here to protect it from rough weather. The center section has been fashioned out of stone chips to make make the design unique from standard prefab houses that are designed like factory sheds.
The ground floor is covered with stone to make the house look traditional and the home builders have equipped it with a stylish curved roof to give more ceiling space to attic on top floor. This design allows additional rooms on the attic.
The frontage of the house has been given a unique style by giving a slightly curved edge to the ceiling around the glass facade of living room area. Though the entire top floor is connected with a standard balcony its roof top is split into two sections with one having a standard clay tile roof while the other is made of metal.
The structure has been designed to have two separate entrances to the same building allowing the house to function like two different apartments. While the entrance to top floor is on the side, the other entrance is close to the patio door.
Surrounding by a charming garden the outside wall of this gabled house has an attractive stone and metal finish that give this structure a very strong character. The design is feasible and trendy for you to try right now.
This petite house for a small family is small and functional with a gabled roof which looks lovely. The house also has direct access to the garden outside through sliding glass doors.
This dazzling white house designed like old structures that were common in large plantations has slanting roofs at different levels that gives it style and substance. The design of second floor that is same level as the facade makes the house look luxurious as its balcony with metal barricades is also designed with the same structure.
This house with its enclosed porch before a spacious swimming pool looks no different from regular homes with a backyard pool. Traditional grey roof tiles set the perfect atmosphere for a house that can be enjoyed all the year round with pleasing environment.
In this slant-roofed Asian style house, red tile is an important detail that makes the house striking and attractive. The simple brick tiles on the facade below the roof makes it appear the best in the street.
A single family abode built on two levels like this allows sufficient space for all members of the family and also for entertaining friends and family. The modern design with straight lines, guardrail on the balcony and sliding glass doors on the ground floor makes the house look stunning from all sides.
The owner of this structure wanted a house which could accommodate a pharmacy on the ground floor and owners could stay on the top floor without any interference from store below. To give privacy to residents from people that come in to the store at all odd hours the balcony wall has been raised to higher level that makes the upper level almost invisible from the street.
Minimalist design rules this prefabricated house that is structured with three floors to meet residential needs of a large family. Slanting roof keeps the sun at bay for this L shaped house that is protected by a long grey boundary wall.
Angular design with an eclectic mix of dark bright and neutral colors is the hallmark of this elegant house. A large part of its upper level is closed from public view and the only open area is a short balcony designed like a window to the world. Interestingly, though the upper section of the building looks as if it is designed out of concrete while the lower section seems to be made out of wood and glass.
This two-story house has a unique unique structure largely because the walls on lower level are covered by stone while the upper level jutting out over the lower section is made of wood and glass. Designed more like a house in a storybook of magic, the huse is well protected by a thick metal fence and glass guardrail on the top floor balcony.
When you want to enjoy the warmth of sunlight without suffering from its intensity during midday then tinted glass on windows are the best options that create an interesting detail on the upper floors. The stylish wooden roof that juts above the windows at a jaunty angle protects the house with more leverage.
Want to make your prefab house look stunning and worthy of admiration across the neighborhood then try out this interesting feature of curved roof. This may look fragile but the strong supporting pillars on either side of the front veranda can manage the structure efficiently. The top section can be used as an attic as there is also a small air vent on the corner.
A big house, with charming combination of exterior wall coatings, romantic wooden balconies and glass windows is likely to attract lot of attention and not everyone will be asking if this is a prefab house as it looks so natural.
This prefabricated house that has a simple facade is large enough to meet all requirements of the family and appears to be fashioned out of concrete.
This prefabricated house is different due to its ultra modern facade that looks as if it is designed out of cement and metal. Gray and blue lines in partnership with glass on the facade makes it impressive.
The sloping roof in the center with rest of the house laid out behind it gives a stylish air to the entire structure.
