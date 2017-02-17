30 affordable home design ideas to copy

Making a brick and mortar house is time consuming and expensive when compared to simple prefabricated homes which are just as durable. Few know that prefabricated homes are long lasting and offer the same facilities as a regular house made of concrete, bricks, metal and glass.

The advantage of prefab houses is that it can be designed and modified several times as per your will with limited effect on the budget. Here are 30 prefab house designs created by architects at Homify that are aesthetically pleasing and strong enough to support its owners for several years.