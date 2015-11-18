6 Wall Paper Designs for a pure Bedroom

A bedroom is the most private and fascinating part of one’s home. It’s the abode that creates best sleepovers, passionate conversations and produces finest of ideas. And due to this reason, a bedroom should be designed in such a way that escalates the feeling of contentment and happiness. The walls of the room should reflect one’s mood and should radiate positive aura. The designing process is very essential. These days wallpaper designs for bedroom are in trend. It is much more creative and aesthetic than normal paints.
You can create a beautiful story or can just depict your personality through wallpapers. Bedroom wall paper designs include abstract designs, nature, media, cartoons and floral. It all depends on the taste and style of one’s house. Nevertheless, here are 6 wallpaper designs which are currently in vogue and will suit any type of modern home decor.
Peace and Harmony is a state of mind and soul. Portraying that in the form of art in to your house is worth a view and thus the concept of Harmony bedroom wallpaper designs arose. Harmony wallpapers are beautiful, simple and at the same time illustrates the contentment of the home. Birds, flowers, sceneries, nature, river, streams, abstract peace oriented paintings etc comprises Harmony wall paper. These artworks are more subtle with the maximum usage of pastel colors so as to provoke the minds of the persons living in the room positively. The wallpaper can be used for children's rooms as well.
There are millions of flowers in this world. Most of which are exotic and gorgeous to look at. Imagine these flowers pasted permanently on the walls of one’s room, how classic will it appear? Floral wall papers are common in the market; that does not mean they are out of the league. They are widespread because they blend easily with ones temperament and with the interiors of the home. Most of the women prefer flowers on their sleeping room’s walls as they are delicate and fresh and quite feminine to look at. But the good news is even men can choose flowers by adding graphics or music to it. Flower-patterns are famous for children rooms as well.
If you are fond of unusualness or you like bold retro look, then frames are the perfect option for your bedroom walls. Frames have strong characteristics of its own; they delineate a brawny yet serene personality. Therefore, it not only suits your bedroom but can also be imprinted at your work area and living room. When this kind of wall paper is being selected, it is advisable to go for wooden or metallic colors as these shades complement the pattern in a more fashionable way. Additionally, this kind of print does not require too many furniture or too many accessories for the room.
Portrait wallpapers are quite popular amongst the ton as well. Usually a portrait is the likeness of a person or of some famous personality or of a celebrity as a painting or sketch. Portraits can also illustrate mood or emotion of a certain being. And therefore, going for portrait wallpaper is an act of strong inspiration because one should be mentally aware of what he or she wants to reveal through the wall paper. Most common portrait wallpapers are paintings of sentiments showcased through man and woman. The image can also be of an animal or bird. This kind of paper art is very modern and intrepid.
There is a lot of passion and dream behind map wallpaper. Not every person single out this type of wall art for adorning their bedroom walls but yet these are extremely cultural and universal. If you are a traveller or an explorer or you are a just wanderer in your mind, then map wallpaper should be a part of your house. These wall art can be made funny with words and phrases. This kind of design does not suit all home-front. They are more cheeky and stimulating and ought to suit the persons living in the room very much. Otherwise, you might end up regretting for life. Teenagers and voyagers or people who are fond of geography can go for such high spirited interior decoration.
Alphabetic Wallpapers are most fun and
innovative. Creative minds can make the utmost use of them. A single alphabet or a series of words jumbled artfully looks not only contemporary but also leaves a tint of vintage. One can also style the walls with meaningful phrases and idioms and thoughts. Words and letters can be used as wallpapers in many ways. Alphabetical drawings such as birds and animals as wall papers are extremely widespread for kid’s bedrooms. One can also create retro effect through words. Sankrit and other languages alphabetic wall papers are also quite admired and can be fashionably used.