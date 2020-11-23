6 cheap flooring ideas for your home

Flooring can be very expensive if you don't know your options well. However, if you are aware of the options available, you are more likely to make an appropriate purchasing decision that is suitable to your budget. This ideabook is here to guide you and give you some tips on several popular cheap flooring options available.
We hope you will be able to find something suitable for your home floor here, or at least gain some understanding about different flooring materials. Now, let's browse through these pictures shall we?
One of the easiest flooring materials to install is vinyl. This is true especially if your existing floor is in good shape. It's also the cheapest because you can go right over the existing flooring and won't have the expense of major installation supplies. Vinyl comes in several types so you can shop based on price, aesthetics or installation method. The cheapest type tends to be peel-and-stick tile, followed by peel-and-stick planks and sheet vinyl. The average vinyl flooring cost Indian professionals quote ranges from Rs. 34/per sq.ft to upwards of Rs. 75 per sq.ft or more depending on the quality and type of vinyl being used.
Linoleum is also quite simple to install and can be very cheap, depending on the quality. Pictured here we see a very natural looking linoleum material being used to enhance the organic feel created by the bamboo railings.
Ceramic tiles give you the most for your Rupees because you get a solid, durable floor that’s easy to clean and maintain. The spaces in between the tiles can be a bit of a pain to clean, but no pain no gain right? If properly installed, cheap ceramic tiles can last forever, just like expensive tiles and look good if you take help of professional floorer during planning and installation stage.
Concrete flooring is one of the cheapest options available as it is the most basic and simple flooring material. It's also stylish and has become trendy in the industrial design style. Concrete flooring can be polished in many different ways, and even colour can be introduced.
Concrete is definitely one of the more durable materials, but it does require some maintenance. It must be sealed professionally every 2 or so years, and needs regular washing to ensure it’s lustre and appearance remains unchanged. Lastly, remember that concrete will stain relatively easy depending on the finish, but that is all part of its charm and character.
Laminate has a rightful place among cheap flooring options, but it must be said that it's not the most long-lasting choice. The hard resin surfaces of the planks are scratch and stain-resistant for foot traffic, but the seams between planks are vulnerable to water damage. It's best to avoid standing water and wet-mopping altogether.
This kind of oxide flooring comes in various colors like green, blue, yellow, red and black in addition to effective and durable options. One of the most common types of flooring materials across Asia, oxide flooring is cheap to install and easy to maintain. This material was used to keep floors cool to the touch during summers and even now it is ideal flooring option for homes located in warm or tropical locations. Finished flooring usually has a glossy finish that gets better over time with regular cleaning.
Cork is at the high end of the cheapest flooring options, but it's good quality material that's easy to install, and it offers a softer floor. Cork can usually be purchased as snap-together planks for a floating floor installation, which is an excellent DIY option. Many types of cork flooring don't need foam or other underlayment if the existing flooring is flat and smooth.
We hope you've found the information here useful.
Wooden parquet flooring is gorgeous, but it remains a dream for many of us because of its high price. An alternative is to source out reclaimed hardwood from junk stores and second-hand shops. Sometimes you can get quite lucky and dreams do come true.
