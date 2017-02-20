Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to make your home look expensive on a shoestring budget

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
homify Modern dining room
Are you planning sell your home? It is almost impossible to sell an old house at a profitable price. However, you can make a few changes to make your home look chic and expensive. Let’s take a look at 10 ideas to make your home like a luxurious abode. Don’t waste anymore time, let’s get to it!

1. Layout a few extra chairs

Porche de madera a un agua en color teka, Ático y Jardín Ático y Jardín Classic style garden
Ático y Jardín

Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín

If your home has a terrace garden, then sell your home buyer the experience of sitting in the area and unwinding over a cup of tea! The additional seats will make your home look extra luxurious and spacious too.

2. A large mirror can do magic!

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Install a large mirror in one of the small rooms to make it appear extra roomy. Mirrors reflect light and add depth to the room’s spaces.

3. Change the décor for a fresh look

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades homify Modern dining room
homify

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades

homify
homify
homify

When you sell your old home with outdated furniture, the home buyers tend to think of the home as an old place where it is difficult for them to imagine themselves living there.  Just tweak your home décor a bit with the latest accessories for a brand new looking home that buyers would pay to own.

4. Additional bedrooms

'Rehbailitacion edificio en Gracia', lluiscorbellajordi lluiscorbellajordi Modern style bedroom
lluiscorbellajordi

lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi

Add a bedroom within the home to create a more valuable property. You may not have needed extra bedrooms, but buyers may have big families that they may want more bedrooms. Even a small one in an unused part of the home could serve as the new bedroom.

5. New colours for your façade

Antes y después: Rehabilitacion de Vivienda en Portugal, a2g.arquitectura a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura

a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura

The first impression a home buyer of your home is the most important. Change the colour of your front wall at least to give your home a fresh and inviting look. If you do not want to change the wall paint, then at least claim to make sure the home looks at the first glance.

Checkout 6 colour schemes for house exteriors here.

6. Install new switches

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

A home with an old look is not easy to sell. We give attention to paints and a lot of other things to make our homes look new. But the most looked over accessory are the switches. Switches can start looking old and grimy within a few years and give away the age of your home easily. Instead, just replace the switches of your home with new ones – they are affordable and would do a great deal to sell your home.


7. Change the window frame

Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Farmhouse

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Another thing that is often ignored – the window frames of your home. Window frames keep changing in style with time. So install the latest frames for a fresh look to your home.

8. Replace doorknobs and cabinets

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Door knobs are objects that are touched and used very often. Door knobs lose their lustre in a few years after installation. So when you revamp your home, do not miss out on trivial things like door knobs that often end up playing a big role in determining the age of your home.

9. Add the cornice or mailing in a side meeting of the wall and ceiling

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Installing cornice designs are a great idea to lift the look of your home. Cornice designs are unique and should suit the style of your home. If you are unsure about what design would suit your home, then you should consult with your architect.

10. Fix new cabinets

Armario de puertas correderas, Logos Kallmar Logos Kallmar BedroomWardrobes & closets
Logos Kallmar

Logos Kallmar
Logos Kallmar
Logos Kallmar

Remember that your cabinets can age fast and need a good fixing before you try to sell your home. Homes with old and faded cabinets can push potential buyers away. Spend a little today, so your home can go to the right hands.

A traditional yet modern home for a beautiful family
10 Ways to make your home look expensive on a shoestring budget. Try them and share your comments.


