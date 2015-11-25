6 Modern mirror designs for the dressing room

Loving and pampering one self and ones own personality is very important. The one and only device, standing in front of which makes a person feel happy and elated about his or her looks and qualities is mirror. All of us love to spend our time standing in front of the mirror in the house i.e. the dressing room, which is equipped with mirrored dressing tables. To have a mirrored dressing table has become a kind of trend that is being followed long since. With the passage of time, these designs have taken a slow shift from traditional patterns to the contemporary ones. A variety of mirrored furniture is available in the market for a person to choose from. Here is a small list of some modern mirror designs so that one can have a basic idea as to which style of mirror or dressing table to go for.
Oval shaped mirror is another design that most of us like to have affixed to our dressing table. Although it is, simple but is fancied by most of the people for their dressing tables. Again, it is one of those mirror patterns, which is used commonly by people all around the world. This is because they find this shape suitable as it matches their tastes and preferences. Hence, this dressing mirror would add a kind of glamour to the area where one dresses up in his or her house.
A square shape is so proper and simple design for a dressing mirror but it can indeed prove to be one of the widely preferred modern mirror designs and the reason why most of the people go for this is the fact that it is commonly used and easily available. Nevertheless, to add a pinch of style to the common square shaped mirror, an antique border would be the perfect idea. It will provide a discerning appearance to the dressing table and then he or she would be startled to discover how a small touch up (antique border) could make a simple mirror look like a graceful one. So, this brings simplicity combined with sophistication and modernity.
Heart shape is everyone’s favorite prototype. There are many people who love to have things in heart shape. Some of them even love to have heart shaped mirrors for their dressing table. Now, one can easily transform the complete look of the room or the area where the elegant heart mirrored dressing table is placed. With simply elevating the dressing area with such a sleek yet stylish design, one can make that place look eye catching. If not in a separate dressing room, the mirrored dressing table can also be kept in the bedroom itself. Having a modish dressing table like this is worth appreciation.
When it comes to having a fabulous mirror on your dressing table, how can one forget the classic circular design, which is famous and being used since ages. A small-circled mirror right in the middle with annular border around it makes the dressing table extremely adorable. Besides, it will require less space due to its small surface area and the size of the table also would be chosen accordingly. It saves ample of space for keeping other accessories or furniture along with the dressing table. In short, one can make the appropriate use of the small size and compact shape of the mirror and thereafter the table. Bonito Designs Bangalore provides amazing modern designs of mirrors.
Another best model to have that marvelous motif for a mirror of your dressing table is the frame style. It is rectangle in shape and if one wants then he or she can outline it with a wooden frame to provide it a kind of border. This wooden boundary justifies the aptness of its draft i.e. the frame design. It can be fixed either on a vanity having drawers or on a simple table with no bifurcations. All in all, it is also counted amongst one of the best modern mirror designs to have that wonderful dressing table.
Ah! Here comes the royal mirror design for a royal dressing room. As the name suggests, this is a unique representation for a simple device like mirror. It makes the owner feel proud and honored to have a regal dressing table like this one. Also, having it commands admiration from the guests or the on lookers. It is worth cherishing as it is rarely used but highly demanded prototype of a dressing mirror.
The bottom line is whatever design one chooses for his or her mirror or dressing table, it should match with the interior of the house or the room where it would be positioned. There are n numbers of amazing modern mirror designs that one just can’t resist. Still if you not satisfied with these designs then read more about beautiful mirror inspirations.