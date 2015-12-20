Simple Ideas for narrow kitchen

Owning a small kitchen does not imply compromising on utility or efficiency and by clever designing tricks a narrow kitchen can be made spacious and lively place to work. In large cities where space is at a premium, most kitchens are either extension of the dining area or of living room. Under the latter situation a dining area also has to be created in the kitchen to allow family members to eat if there are guests in the living room.

If the living room is a place of family entertainment then kitchen is the hub of togetherness and social gatherings where family and friends share recipes and cooking memories. So even if a kitchen is small it only implies that users have to utilize their innovative skills a little more than usual and create an appealing work-space to inspire delicious creations.

Here are interesting ideas to increase utility of small kitchen spaces and give them a trendy vibe.