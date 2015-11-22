Engaging tones for a harmonious home

A bedroom can be decorated in different ways depending upon the taste of the owner. A common practice is to use wallpaper on one wall, generally the wall behind the bed, and to use matching colored paint on the remaining wall. However, one can also use a soothing wallpaper on one of the walls. Storage is also an important aspect of the bedroom and from the night stand to the closets and wardrobes one can include lots of storage space. In this design, one can note the placement of cabinets next to the bed and the spacious side tables used with the bed. The use of lighting is also a very good option here. Lighting has been provided from above the bed as well as from below the bed. The false ceiling and lamps kept on the side table as well as the lamps placed under the bed make this room look very cheerful and spacious.

