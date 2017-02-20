A traditional yet modern home for a beautiful family

The interior architects at Built Building Space bring you a traditional, charming yet contemporary home which is owned by a teaching couple who loves books. Modern and young Indian couples will surely fall in love with this simple yet elegant home which makes lavish use of wood and white elements to create a warm, spacious and bright atmosphere. Glass has not only been used for the exterior windows, but it forms the sliding or folding panels between the various interior spaces. This ensures that light flows freely from one room to another and there is a feeling of visual openness. Smart and chic inbuilt shelves appear in many places to house the countless books this couple owns. Bright artificial lighting and neat furniture pieces contribute to the home’s appeal as well.
White walls and traditional sloping roofs make this house charming as well as endearing. Large glass windows allow the interior lights to shine through and help the house shine like a jewel in the dark. A small wooden deck makes for a cosy entrance.
Shaded with transparent glass set in a wooden frame, this small patio in the backyard is perfect for sunbathing or unwinding after a hard day. The iron grilles of the door and windows add personality to the spot.
A stylish L-shaped sofa dotted with vibrant cushions invite you to relax and open up in the living space. Glass windows flood the area with sunlight, while the bookshelf takes up almost an entire wall to satisfy intellectual interests. The rich wooden floor and ceiling add warmth here.
We love how the living space flows into the dining area of this home, thereby ensuring a modern and bright ambiance. The abundance of glass windows is evident on this side of the house too.
Simple but elegant furniture make the dining area inviting, while white walls create a bright and cheerful setting. The stylish inbuilt shelf in of special interest though, with its combination of open and closed cubbies. This wall unit also accommodates the fridge nicely, while the colourful dinnerware adds spice to the table. Don’t miss how the panel made of folding glass doors separate the dining from the kitchen.
Glossy white and grey cabinets make the kitchen an elegant and functional space, while the hexagonal tiles on the floor stunningly separate it from the dining. The gleaming backsplash, trendy appliances and a cosy wooden breakfast nook make this kitchen truly special.
This image clearly shows the importance the owners attach with glass and wood. Wood floods the home with warmth and glass demarcates various areas with elegance. Note how the several reading nooks in this residence are naturally lit and they become one big space when the sliding doors are open. When some privacy or quiet is required, you can simply close the doors without visually disconnecting the spaces.
Glass windows and a sliding glass door separate the bedroom from the rest of the house. Wooden elements add warmth to the whiteness of the room, while a large window brings in tons of sunlight.
From this angle, you can see how sleek glass panels separate the bedroom from the bathroom. Blinds can be dropped when privacy is needed, but at other times, light flows unhindered from one room to another.
This corridor is as bright and airy as the other rooms in this house. With glass windows in wooden frames on either side, light fills this passage easily and keeps it cosy. Bright focused lights and white walls also ensure a cheerful feel, while earthy-hued tiles on the floor bring a touch of rusticity.
