14 staircase designs for a small house

The biggest challenge in a small house is trying to find enough space for a staircase and still be creative about it. If not planned the right way, stairs can take a large part of your house, and you can lose a lot of precious space.
Here are 14 staircase designs for small houses, recommended and approved by experts:
One of the best staircase designs, this one has two flights, providing enough space on the ground and the upper floor as well.
Whoever said stairs could only be in a straight line wasn’t imaginative enough. If you have a small house, then get creative with your staircase design and move it around according to the rest of the space.
A big problem with stairs is that their steel or wooden railings often make space look even more smaller. But if you install a glass railing, that would never be a problem
Why go with the usual brick staircase, when you can build a beautiful wood ladder in your home? This ladder takes a lesson from the other points as well by putting a well-balanced stairway with glass railings to make space seem bigger.
If you are really low on space, and you still need a staircase, we recommend going as narrow as possible. For instance, this ladder functions wonderfully without taking too much space.
Walk around your house looking for corners that are absolutely unused, and transform them into a staircase.
Have a completely useless window with no view whatsoever? Then create a staircase over it, and your problem is solved!
There is no better design than a spiral staircase for a small house. Make sure you choose durable and dependable material for this because if the staircase is not stable enough, it could lead to injuries.
Go wild with your staircase by only adding steps and no connection between them. This will also make your interior look bigger. But only opt for this design if you don’t have any small kids at home.
Why move everything else for a staircase when you can move around the stairs according to your convenience? Go for a dark wooden shade like this to make the stairs stand out.
If you aren’t someone who loves putting the staircase on focus, you can choose black colour for your staircase and let the rest of the room interior
If your house is larger in height and lesser in width, you can easily go for little steep stairs to save up on space. But yes, not a good option if you have toddlers
Make your staircase more fun by building it a bit above the ground. This way you will always have to take a little jump to get to the ground floor.