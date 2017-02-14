Your browser is out-of-date.

14 staircase designs for a small house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The biggest challenge in a small house is trying to find enough space for a staircase and still be creative about it. If not planned the right way, stairs can take a large part of your house, and you can lose a lot of precious space.

Here are 14 staircase designs for small houses, recommended and approved by experts:

1. Well-balanced

Solares 132, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

One of the best staircase designs, this one has two flights, providing enough space on the ground and the upper floor as well.

2. Angular and full of tricks

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Whoever said stairs could only be in a straight line wasn’t imaginative enough. If you have a small house, then get creative with your staircase design and move it around according to the rest of the space. 

​3. Hidden with glass

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
fc3arquitectura

fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura
fc3arquitectura

 A big problem with stairs is that their steel or wooden railings often make space look even more smaller. But if you install a glass railing, that would never be a problem

4. A ladder

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

Why go with the usual brick staircase, when you can build a beautiful wood ladder in your home? This ladder takes a lesson from the other points as well by putting a well-balanced stairway with glass railings to make space seem bigger. 

5. Narrow stairs

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura
Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

If you are really low on space, and you still need a staircase, we recommend going as narrow as possible. For instance, this ladder functions wonderfully without taking too much space. 

6. Focus on the corners

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Walk around your house looking for corners that are absolutely unused, and transform them into a staircase.


7. Close the window

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

Have a completely useless window with no view whatsoever? Then create a staircase over it, and your problem is solved!

8. Spiral design

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

There is no better design than a spiral staircase for a small house. Make sure you choose durable and dependable material for this because if the staircase is not stable enough, it could lead to injuries. 

​9. Un-structure

AH, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

 Go wild with your staircase by only adding steps and no connection between them. This will also make your interior look bigger. But only opt for this design if you don’t have any small kids at home.

10. Around the indoor garden

CO 18, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

Why move everything else for a staircase when you can move around the stairs according to your convenience? Go for a dark wooden shade like this to make the stairs stand out.

11. Camouflaged staircase

Casa J+S ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arquimia Arquitectos

Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos
Arquimia Arquitectos

If you aren’t someone who loves putting the staircase on focus, you can choose black colour for your staircase and let the rest of the room interior 

​12. Steep stairs

Casa Jurica, REM Arquitectos REM Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
REM Arquitectos

REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos
REM Arquitectos

 If your house is larger in height and lesser in width, you can easily go for little steep stairs to save up on space. But yes, not a good option if you have toddlers

13. Not touching the floor

日南の家, 石躍健志建築設計事務所 石躍健志建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
石躍健志建築設計事務所

石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所
石躍健志建築設計事務所

Make your staircase more fun by building it a bit above the ground. This way you will always have to take a little jump to get to the ground floor.

14. Staircase to the room

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Build a staircase which leads to a secret room, and makes your house an enigma wrapped in a riddle.

For more inspirations, check out this ideabook.

A beautiful and modern apartment with innovative ideas
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


