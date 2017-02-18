10 fantastic ideas to cover the facade with stone

Covering the façade of your home with stones is a smart idea. Apart from making the façade look fantastic, it has other advantages too. Stone covered façade looks attractive, uncommon and it requires very little maintenance. Since the stones look beautiful in its natural color and texture, you do not have to paint it. This natural material will look amazing naturally.

Today in this idea book, we will share with you some fantastic ideas to smarten the facade of your house using stones. There are many options available in stones to choose from. You can choose it by type, size, colors, textures, the size of the wall to cover and your budget. Have a look at these images of stone covered façade and get inspired.