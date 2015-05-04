5 playful children's toys

Looking for a special children's toy for a bedroom or play area? Forget buying the newest electronic to keep little ones occupied. Nothing compares to childhood experiences that come from physical interaction and playing within a safe home environment. Not to mention that learning by playing is a great way to keep little ones brains active and stimulated.
So, if you haven’t managed to find the perfect toy, then this is the best place to start. Here at homify we have compiled five of the best trending toys that have really caught our eye.
Allow your kids to discover their creative side with this child's chair that comes paired with a collection of building blocks. 15 multi-coloured blocks are at your child's disposal to build shelters, towers and much more. Made from soft child-friendly material, it's a great opportunity to let the kids play endlessly without the fear of injury. At pack-up time you just place the blocks through the base of the chair. You don’t only clean up the room but also enlarge the seat.
Capture the imagination of every little boy and girl with this wonderful play tent. From this perspective we can see there's plenty of room for many to squeeze-in and take part in the activities. Made from soft fabric, easy to untie ropes, and rounded wooden polls—its easy for everyone to set up this tent. You’ll be amazed what wacky adventures your kid's will have when playing in this tent!
A perfect addition for a nursery is this play-frame from the creative minds at Spod. With four cute toys that offer countless stimulation for young infants who are still discovering their new environment. Much learning will be had through the different senses of touch and sound that each toy brings.
Another ingenious design from our friends at Design mood is this modern take on the classic children's rocking horse. The wooden design incorporates a royal blue shade along with subtle egg shell white that streams along the thin edges. We especially love the curved pieces of wood that bend across the top which creates a sense of being enclosed and safe. No doubt little ones will spend many an hour rocking away on this item.
What's the ultimate child's play toy? Well it could be this fire truck themed pedal-car. Built to replicate a real fire truck with all the bells and whistles—this pedal car will sure to get any child giddy with excitement. We love the small intricate touches such as the emergency lights, and the reel-able water hose.
