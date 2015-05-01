Amazing outdoor furniture

Spring is the perfect time for rejuvenating our lives and our homes. To start our rejuvenation process let's focus our attention to our homes outdoor spaces. Whether your home has a terrace, a sprawling backyard, a courtyard, or even a quaint balcony—what better way to embrace spring's warmer weather than to fully optimise what outdoor space you have by including new outdoor furniture?
Don't feel obliged to splash your cash on a grand outdoor set-up. An inviting environment can be created even with simple additions. Thoughtful inclusions such as a small table and pair of chairs, or even a hammock can make all the difference. Continue reading and hopefully you'll discover the perfect outdoor furniture for your outdoor space.
What better way to enjoy the sun than to sit and relax on a lawn area? Relax in ultimate comfort with one of these colourful woven seating options. Complete with dense, soft cushions these are great for long periods of sitting or lying down in the sun. Not only are these seats extremely comfortable, but they are made with durable materials that can survive the most extreme weather conditions.
Bring the dining room experience outside with a dining table and chairs. An outdoor dining table with chairs is always a good choice especially for those who enjoy eating a meal with a friends. We really love the inviting atmosphere coordinated by interior designers from Dove and Grey. The handmade dining table is simply stunning and, is paired wonderfully with the Industrial style steel chairs.
It's easy to imagine yourself lying back and wasting away an hour or two in this super comfortable wooden hammock. Built from curved English Oak these beautifully hand crafted hammocks are designed for gentle relaxation. As a bonus, the wood is sourced from sustainably managed woodland which is perfect for those who are environmentally conscious.
Fenton Roberts garden design have overseen a garden makeover that is tailored towards entertaining and socialising. Integral to achieving this was the circular paved area that will be the location of many parties and special events. The inclusion of a fire pit and a pair of chairs will ensure that socialising will last long into the night.
If you are aiming to create a more intimate space, consider choosing a small bistro table paired with a couple of chairs. Here we have a contemporary style bistro table on a newly converted rooftop terrace. We really love the clean and simple lines of the table and how the piece contrast nicely against the curved and stylish design of the chairs.
To finish, let's take relaxation to a whole new level with this unique piece from the clever minds at urbansuitehome. This is an alcove bed made from varnished aluminium tube structure and man-made fibre that is weaved in a floral motif. Pair this bed with cushions and invite a loved ones for the ultimate outdoor cuddle session.
Lacking in outdoor space? Bring the garden in the home using indoor plants. Click the link below for ideas.