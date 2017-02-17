40 ideas to keep your kitchen organized and look fabulous!

It is a challenge to keep a kitchen clean and organized. The task becomes tougher if the kitchen is small. We have to be extra careful while selecting furniture for small kitchens. It should be perfect to fit in the small space and have the maximum utility without crowding it. In this idea book, we have come up with the best design ideas to get your small kitchen organized and look fabulous. We can assure you that once you have finished looking at these 40 images, you will get enough ideas and inspirations to organize your kitchen.
Putting a drawer in the corner space is difficult. But this drawer will perfectly fit in the corner of your kitchen cabinet without any difficulty.
Light tones have the ability to create a vision of larger and brighter space.
Good lighting and proper use of the height will ensure an arranged and modern kitchen.
If you add an extended bench to your kitchen counter you can make a multipurpose use of it, just like your study.
You can build shelves on the wall above the kitchen counter or at the base of it. This will help in keeping the counter clean and organized.
This is the beauty of open and small kitchen! You don’t need to worry about the dining table. With this well integrated kitchen island, you can place everything in a single space, as shown in the image.
You love cooking and want a big stove in your small kitchen? You can install a cooking range to give your apartment kitchen a compact and modern look.
Decorate the wall with bright color mosaic tiles. A small kitchen should look colorful and vibrant.
Bulbs or lamps embedded under the shelves of small kitchen instead of normal bulbs or big lamps will look great.
The combination of black and white will never go out of style. It is practical and all time favorite.
Built-in ovens on the wall are an excellent choice to save space in your kitchen. It is convenient to use also.
Combination of white and yellow is making this kitchen look vibrant, pleasant and cheerful.
This is a simple and well organized kitchen. It has got everything in a single space, also allowing one to stay connected with family while cooking.
You would really love to have a bar like this! Even your family and friends will wait for an invitation to spend evenings with you.
The straight and simple design of the furniture makes it appear that there are no drawers anywhere. But actually it is a large storage space for food and kitchen tools.
The lighting, the color, and the layout of this kitchen are perfect. Cooking will be an enjoyable experience here.
In a small kitchen use all the upper area right up to the roof to build the cabinets. You need space to keep the kitchen organized.
It sounds weird but this is possible. This cupboard encloses the whole kitchen inside it. All you have to do is open the doors.
The extension on the work table provides the extra space you need for chopping or placing the items you need for cooking.
Organize your long kitchen along the length. If the width is less, keep the other side open. It will allow unobstructed movement in the kitchen.
No matter how small the kitchen is, choose the color, style and material of your choice to build it.
The minimalist design will always look stylish. See it to believe it.
This bar is especially for wine lovers. You can keep your favorite drinks handy without using any extra space of your kitchen.
What more can you ask in a kitchen? Here you see a kitchen, dining room and TV area, all united in a single space.
Show your personality in the design of the kitchen, be it in the color, furniture or material.
This is another storage option for wines or alcohol. It will keep them organized and you can find the one you want instantly.
Refrigerator occupies a substantial space in our kitchen. The best way to keep a refrigerator is by aligning with furniture and making it a part of it. In this way a space will be assigned for it and you will get some extra storage space.
If your kitchen is a part of a room and you will be using the room for other purposes too, then define the area for each. You can use a work table to close the kitchen.
A proper lighting can brighten up any space. Instead of just placing one or two bulbs, play with lights. You can use an elongated lighting arrangement. It will look great!
Be bold in selection of tiles for a contemporary and youthful look.
If you like to give a natural and rustic look to your kitchen, then this one is for you.
Collection of small tiles and a single hanging lamp can make your kitchen look beautiful.
If you have a long kitchen like this, highlight the space in the end.
Having a table fixed to the wall ensures free moving space in the kitchen.
Choose the bar chairs carefully. Usually they have legs that need a lot of space. Make sure you choose the right one.
Give a friendly touch to a wall and convert a wall into a blackboard. You can turn it into a message board and even to display menu.
Install a bottomless bar. This will help to keep your benches when not in use and will save you space.
Each corner is useful! Be creative and do not be afraid to cover each space to make it useful.
Your dad's old desk, long boards and sturdy wooden boxes can become your next kitchen after a touch of paint or varnish.
Place movable spotlights on the ceiling of your kitchen to spot the light where you need it.