40 ideas to keep your kitchen organized and look fabulous!

LEENA JHA
Peponi House - Back Door to Africa, STUDIO [D] TALE STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

It is a challenge to keep a kitchen clean and organized. The task becomes tougher if the kitchen is small. We have to be extra careful while selecting furniture for small kitchens. It should be perfect to fit in the small space and have the maximum utility without crowding it. In this idea book, we have come up with the best design ideas to get your small kitchen organized and look fabulous. We can assure you that once you have finished looking at these 40 images, you will get enough ideas and inspirations to organize your kitchen.

1. Functional corner drawer

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Putting a drawer in the corner space is difficult. But this drawer will perfectly fit in the corner of your kitchen cabinet without any difficulty.

2. Light color for spacious feeling

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Light tones have the ability to create a vision of larger and brighter space.

​3. Bright shelves on a wall

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Good lighting and proper use of the height will ensure an arranged and modern kitchen.

​4. The little work space

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

If you add an extended bench to your kitchen counter you can make a multipurpose use of it, just like your study.

​5. The classic combination of black and white

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

You can build shelves on the wall above the kitchen counter or at the base of it. This will help in keeping the counter clean and organized.

​6. A small dining table

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

This is the beauty of open and small kitchen! You don’t need to worry about the dining table. With this well integrated kitchen island, you can place everything in a single space, as shown in the image.


​7. Compact design

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

You love cooking and want a big stove in your small kitchen? You can install a cooking range to give your apartment kitchen a compact and modern look.

​8. Fabulous trendy mosaic on the wall

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani—Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Decorate the wall with bright color mosaic tiles. A small kitchen should look colorful and vibrant.

​9. Intelligent lighting

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bulbs or lamps embedded under the shelves of small kitchen instead of normal bulbs or big lamps will look great.

​10. Dark color kitchen counter and furniture

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1
Arquitetura 1

The combination of black and white will never go out of style. It is practical and all time favorite.

11. Built-in ovens to optimize space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Built-in ovens on the wall are an excellent choice to save space in your kitchen. It is convenient to use also.

​12. Paint a wall in vibrant color!

Apartamento jovem casal, B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura
B+R Arquitetura

Combination of white and yellow is making this kitchen look vibrant, pleasant and cheerful.

​13. Simple and functional

Casa R, Architrek
Architrek

Architrek
Architrek
Architrek

This is a simple and well organized kitchen. It has got everything in a single space, also allowing one to stay connected with family while cooking.

14. Perfect for meetings!

Reforma de Cozinha - Florianópolis, Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marina Turnes Arquitetura & Interiores

You would really love to have a bar like this! Even your family and friends will wait for an invitation to spend evenings with you.

15. The U-shaped kitchen

Remodelação T4 . Bairro de Alvalade, Lisboa, atelier B-L
atelier B-L

atelier B-L
atelier B-L
atelier B-L

The straight and simple design of the furniture makes it appear that there are no drawers anywhere.  But actually it is a large storage space for food and kitchen tools.

​16. Wooden touch

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

The lighting, the color, and the layout of this kitchen are perfect. Cooking will be an enjoyable experience here.

17. Upper space

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

In a small kitchen use all the upper area right up to the roof to build the cabinets. You need space to keep the kitchen organized.

18. Kitchen in a cupboard

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

It sounds weird but this is possible. This cupboard encloses the whole kitchen inside it. All you have to do is open the doors.

19. Super useful

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

The extension on the work table provides the extra space you need for chopping or placing the items you need for cooking.

​20. A long kitchen

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Organize your long kitchen along the length. If the width is less, keep the other side open. It will allow unobstructed movement in the kitchen.

​21. White and wood

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

No matter how small the kitchen is, choose the color, style and material of your choice to build it.

​22. Opt for the minimalist style

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

The minimalist design will always look stylish. See it to believe it.

​23. Smart Bar

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

This bar is especially for wine lovers. You can keep your favorite drinks handy without using any extra space of your kitchen.

​24. Practical design

Cozinha charmosa, Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign

Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini—FICODesign
Adriana Fiali e Rose Corsini - FICODesign

What more can you ask in a kitchen? Here you see a kitchen, dining room and TV area, all united in a single space.

​25. Custom-made kitchen

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

Show your personality in the design of the kitchen, be it in the color, furniture or material.

​26. The bottle rack

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is another storage option for wines or alcohol. It will keep them organized and you can find the one you want instantly.

​27. The place for refrigerator

Cozinha, DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design
DecaZa Design

Refrigerator occupies a substantial space in our kitchen. The best way to keep a refrigerator is by aligning with furniture and making it a part of it. In this way a space will be assigned for it and you will get some extra storage space.

​28. Define the area

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your kitchen is a part of a room and you will be using the room for other purposes too, then define the area for each. You can use a work table to close the kitchen.

​29. Design the lighting

Campo Belo, Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design
Léo Shehtman Arquitetura e Design

A proper lighting can brighten up any space. Instead of just placing one or two bulbs, play with lights. You can use an elongated lighting arrangement. It will look great!

​30. With a modern touch

Projeto R9, Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b
Estúdio 12b

Be bold in selection of tiles for a contemporary and youthful look.

31. Rustic taste

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

If you like to give a natural and rustic look to your kitchen, then this one is for you.

​32. Make it beautiful!

COZINHA PEQUENA E CHARMOSA, Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores
Rachel Avellar Interiores

Collection of small tiles and a single hanging lamp can make your kitchen look beautiful.

​33. In the end

Cozinha Apartamento C|L, Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura
Humanize Arquitetura

If you have a long kitchen like this, highlight the space in the end.

​34. Corner table

COZINHA, ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA
ROBERTA FANTON ARQUITETURA INTEGRADA

Having a table fixed to the wall ensures free moving space in the kitchen.

​35. The selection of benches

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Choose the bar chairs carefully. Usually they have legs that need a lot of space. Make sure you choose the right one.

​36. Friendly touch

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Give a friendly touch to a wall and convert a wall into a blackboard. You can turn it into a message board and even to display menu.

​37. Creating Space

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

Install a bottomless bar. This will help to keep your benches when not in use and will save you space.

​38. Taking advantage of all space

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Each corner is useful! Be creative and do not be afraid to cover each space to make it useful.

​39. Best out of old

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102
Estúdio 102

Your dad's old desk, long boards and sturdy wooden boxes can become your next kitchen after a touch of paint or varnish.

​40. Spot lights

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Place movable spotlights on the ceiling of your kitchen to spot the light where you need it.

Which one is your dream kitchen? Write to us.


