9 Pooja Rooms for a small home

The prayer area or pooja room is an essential part of a large section of Indian family home irrespective of religious preferences. While the not so ritualistic type prefer to keep the area simple with just a few pictures and lamps, most families like to embellish the area with festoons, flowers and religious symbols.

When a cheerfully decorated pooja area exists at home with all the paraphernalia required for spending a few peaceful moments with the Divine, even the most non-ritualistic person gets inspired. Though most of us would like to have a separate room dedicated to prayer and meditation, it is tough in current times when houses have shrunk in size. But do not panic as our interior designers have developed some charming pooja rooms for small houses that can be accommodated to suit the layout.