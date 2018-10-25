9 Pooja Rooms for a small home

The prayer area or pooja room is an essential part of a large section of Indian family home irrespective of religious preferences. While the not so ritualistic type prefer to keep the area simple with just a few pictures and lamps, most families like to embellish the area with festoons, flowers and religious symbols.
When a cheerfully decorated pooja area exists at home with all the paraphernalia required for spending a few peaceful moments with the Divine, even the most non-ritualistic person gets inspired. Though most of us would like to have a separate room dedicated to prayer and meditation, it is tough in current times when houses have shrunk in size. But do not panic as our interior designers have developed some charming pooja rooms for small houses that can be accommodated to suit the layout.
For people that prefer a large and elaborate pooja area but lack the necessary free space to set up a cabinet or create a separate room, an open pooja area set in a corner of the dining area is a smart creation. Perfect ambience of a traditional pooja area has been created here by painting the wall yellow and setting up a latticed wooden frame that is designed like a temple's sanctum. Wide pedestals above the floor and wall shelves provide ample space for pictures and idols of family gods and goddesses and also for keeping lamps and other paraphernalia required for various rituals.
This perfectly designed modern pooja room with the lord’s name in the background and wide marble pedestal for holding the idols is ideal as small private space for prayer. The wall niches can hold either pictures while the drawers below the pedestal can stock pooja essentials.
If the house has a small store next to the kitchen or dining region it can be turned into a small pooja room like this. Just give instructions to the interior designer to create a soothing space with appropriate wall paper and lighting. Wooden floor will allow the devoted to sit comfortably on the floor even in winter while stylish sliding wooden doors like here allow free flow of fresh air into the windowless room.
Most city dwellers know how hard it is to find separate bedrooms for all members of the house so a separate pooja room is always a luxury. But this great solution provided by one of our cabinet designers will meet all your needs in this exquisite creation. The large cabinet has twin levels on the upper side that can be used to place any deity pictures or idols and two wide drawers below with pull out door and sliding ones.
Just because the pooja room is set in a small alcove with limited space to carry out elaborate prayer does not imply that you should compromise in love for lamps and other decoration articles to make it look grand and imposing. This grand drop down brass lamp and idols make you forget that this is a small pooja area and not a temple.
This is another cupboard pooja room that is just off the kitchen making it easy for housewives to keep a lookout on food shimmering on the gas while carrying out their daily prayers. The large glass fronted cabinet is embossed with pictures of drop down lamps around Lord Ganesha and has limited drawers that can be used to keep all pooja articles in one place.
Why limit lighting effects to living room or bedroom? To meet customer’s demand for an exclusive region for prayer, the designers converted the far end of a long corridor into a pooja room and gave it an exclusive setting like this lighted glass board. Located behind an exquisitely designed marble pedestal the glowing backdrop brings an air of soothing calm to the pooja room.
Wooden pedestals and stylish carved roof create just the right ambience for a simple pooja room while pink curtains provide privacy when someone is inside. The roof panel with a pretty brass bell dangling down creates a temple-like environment.
When you have a traditional dining area as this without any space to spare for an alcove or cupboard where all the pooja articles can be enclosed than an open one is good enough. It can be created within a few hours by creating just a couple of open shelves to keep the idols and hang a bell or lamps from the topmost shelves.
Here are Beautiful pooja room lighting ideas to beautify your small pooja room.