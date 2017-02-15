A beautiful home where classical meets modern decor

One of the many interior trends that are emerging and becoming increasingly popular is the classical meets modern style. This unique type of interior design is a blend of neutral colors with splashes of striking, contrasting colours, along with the use of wood and brass materials, giving it a hint of an Indian classical touch yet remaining light and modern. In order to get the classical meets modern style going at home, you need to find the right balance of elements, and a good way to learn is to browse through loads of interior design ideas.

Today, we've handpicked some of our favourite classical meets modern home decor styles. We hope you will find some inspiration from these pictures.