5 tips for an earthquake resistant home

Earthquakes often occur. It is the reason for the small islands and mountains scattered around the world. Of late it has frequently occurred in various parts of the world with substantial strength, enough to cause damages. The damage or loss of property is a major concern for any homeowner. Does the house you own withstand earthquakes? If not, let’s learn together about earthquake-resistant building and the safety codes to follow when building a house.
There is a risk of high magnitude earthquake occurring across India. For example, the Northern part of the country lies on the seismic zone. The Eastern and Western part of the country has also experienced worst damages in earthquakes. So the buildings should be designed to withstand earthquakes with minimal force of 7 on Richter scale.
The work of making buildings earthquake resistant begins from the selection of building materials. This is the major concern for scientists and architects from around the world. Many researches have been done and many researches are still going on to ascertain whether the building materials that are often used today are able to withstand earthquakes.
Wood is one of the building materials that have been found to withstand earthquakes. Wooden houses are environment friendly and are highly durable. There is no need of steel frames and it can also be designed with seismic standards.
Prefabricated houses are usually cheaper and quicker to build than the houses built on the site. But a question has been raised regarding its protection and stability especially when there is an earthquake. However, in theory it doesn’t matter whether your living rooms are made at the factory or on the ground. What matters is that like all houses, prefab homes must adhere to the same seismic standards.
The land underneath the house definitely sways with the earth during quakes. If the foundation of the house is not strong enough to withstand the shake, the house will crumble down. Therefore, a strong foundation is the basis of earthquake resistant houses or buildings. Nowadays, the builders usually compromises with the quality of building materials in order to make more profits. When the standards are not met, the quality and the strength of the house become weak. This is matter of grave concern because if there is an earthquake, the house will collapse.
That's all on the standardization of earthquake resistant houses. Immediately renovate your home to meet these qualifications.