9 pictures of bedrooms with amazing lighting ideas!

The right lighting offers the walls of the bedroom the ability to create the right atmospheres for relaxation and helps one to fall asleep. A lamp shade soothes the atmosphere, and hence calms down the environment. And thus, you have ample of reasons to install them in your bedroom. Have a look at these 9 pictures of designer lampshades for your house.
If simple bedroom is your idea of sleeping and living then small bedside lampshades are best. You can use them with great ease and they look pehnomenal as well.
For bedrooms that are build in shady areas and have rather darker decoration theme, having bright shade lamps is best choice.
Modern lampshades are available in wide range of designs. For example, this bed frame is beautifully serving as a lampshade for night due to ceiling bulbs and hanging decor lights.
A contemporary style room asks for something contemporary to match along.This room has lampshades in round small shape, matching to the rest of decor.
Several people are not comfortable with the idea of installing and placing lampshades on the sides of their as they are vulnerable to falls and breaks. Buy hanging soft lights and lampshades in crisp designs.
A rustic room with a small bulb light in the corners suit well together to look like a natural lampshade, custom made for this house.
If the idea of two lamps seems to be overdone, you can use multiple hanging and table lampshades for your bedroom. Do not shy away from experimenting with the size and height of installation.
Wood made and fabric made lamps are an inexpensive yet desirable option for modern bedrooms. You can pair them with matching chandelier.
DIY ideas for lampshades- Buy fairy lights or strings of mini bulb and cover them up with colorful polythene or semi transparent sheets of paper. Experience the magic of colors as the sun sets down.