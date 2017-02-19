Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of bedrooms with amazing lighting ideas!

Ruqaiyya Hussain
Private Residence in Koregaon Park, Pune, Chaney Architects
The right lighting offers the walls of the bedroom the ability to create the right atmospheres for relaxation and helps one to fall asleep. A lamp shade soothes the atmosphere, and hence calms down the environment.  And thus, you have ample of reasons to install them in your bedroom. Have a look at these 9 pictures of designer lampshades for your house. 

1. Small and stylish

Marvellous, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Marvellous

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

If simple bedroom is your idea of sleeping and living then small bedside lampshades are best. You can use them with great ease and they look pehnomenal as well. 

2. Bright lighting

Residential, S2A studio
S2A studio

Residential

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

For bedrooms that are build in shady areas and have rather darker decoration theme, having bright shade lamps is best choice. 

3. Bed framed lamp shades

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Modern lampshades are available in wide range of designs. For example, this bed frame is beautifully serving as a lampshade for night due to ceiling bulbs and hanging decor lights. 

4. Contemporary style

3d görsel hazırlama, EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ
EN+SA MİMARİ TASARIM DEKORASYON MOB.İNŞ.SAN. VE TİC .LTD. ŞTİ

A contemporary style room asks for something contemporary to match along.This room has lampshades in round small shape, matching to the rest of decor. 

5. Hanging lamps

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Several people are not comfortable with the idea of installing and placing lampshades on the sides of their as they are vulnerable to falls and breaks. Buy hanging soft lights and lampshades in crisp designs. 

6. Simple bulb style

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A rustic room with a small bulb light in the corners suit well together to look like a natural lampshade, custom made for this house. 


7. Cloudy lamps

VILLA AT THIRUVANMALAI, De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects

VILLA AT THIRUVANMALAI

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

If the idea of two lamps seems to be overdone, you can use multiple hanging and table lampshades for your bedroom. Do not shy away from experimenting with the size and height of installation. 

8. Fabric and wood made lamps

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Wood made and fabric made lamps are an inexpensive yet desirable option for modern bedrooms. You can pair them with matching chandelier. 

9. Mini lampshades

Проект квартиры в городе-парке «Переделкино Ближнее», Дизайн Мира
Дизайн Мира

Дизайн Мира
Дизайн Мира
Дизайн Мира

DIY ideas for lampshades- Buy fairy lights or strings of mini bulb and cover them up with colorful polythene or semi transparent sheets of paper. Experience the magic of colors as the sun sets down. 

Read- Bedroom styles for Valentines day

