Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 pictures of bedrooms to spice up Valentine's Day

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
INTERIOR DESIGN, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The day of love as we call it the day of Saint Valentine is celebrated by couples across the world. On the eve of Valentine's day take a look at 12 pictures of bedrooms and we offer you some designer tips to spice up romance on this special occasion.

1. Simple and sober with red theme

Magnificent, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style bedroom Building,Property,Furniture,Comfort,Light,Ceiling fan,Wood,Lighting,Window,Interior design
Premdas Krishna

Magnificent

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Red is the color of love so use it to decorate your room.

2. Dim lights for bedroom

Residential, S2A studio S2A studio Modern style bedroom Furniture,Property,Comfort,Building,Wood,Textile,Bed frame,Lighting,Interior design,Bed
S2A studio

Residential

S2A studio
S2A studio
S2A studio

Use dim and soft lights to give your bedroom a unique feeling..

3. Get the perfect room spray

Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida - Yagotimber. Yagotimber.com Mediterranean style bedroom bedroom designs idea
Yagotimber.com

Get Best Bedroom Designs Ideas In Noida—Yagotimber.

Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com
Yagotimber.com

Use a room spray or light scented candles..

4. Maintain privacy

homify Minimalist bedroom Wood Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get the blinds down and draw the curtains

5. Light it up

Chelsea townhouse, adventures in living adventures in living Modern style bedroom
adventures in living

Chelsea townhouse

adventures in living
adventures in living
adventures in living

Installing a soft light  in front of the mirror will to reflect the light in all directions

6. Get new sheets

black and white bedroom, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern style bedroom Property,Comfort,Decoration,Light,Product,Building,Textile,Wood,Lighting,Interior design
KARU AN ARTIST

black and white bedroom

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Silky bedsheets and super cushy beddings are a great way to make the night comfortable and romantic


7. White-washed

Спальня с умными технологиями, Tatiana Shishkina Tatiana Shishkina Scandinavian style bedroom
Tatiana Shishkina

Tatiana Shishkina
Tatiana Shishkina
Tatiana Shishkina

A white bedroom is the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous..

8. Small bedroom

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A small bedroom lets you spice up the romance and get things going..

9. Romantic curtains choice

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Interiors with Ultra Modern Designs

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Get silk and satin curtains for the occasion.

10. Bed in the center

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A centrally located bed with lampshades on both sides could rekindle romance easily..

11. Interesting textures and fabrics

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Using the right fabrics help to set the mood in

12. Old Fashioned romance

Романтический интерьер для семейной пары, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Classic style bedroom
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN
Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN

If you are a fan of old fashion romance, use floral theme for the bedroom with chandeliers for a night date.

Read Also- TV Bedrooms for your home

5 easy ways to have a stunning wardrobe
Any ideas from readers?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks