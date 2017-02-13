12 pictures of bedrooms to spice up Valentine's Day

Red is the color of love so use it to decorate your room.
Use dim and soft lights to give your bedroom a unique feeling..
Use a room spray or light scented candles..
Installing a soft light in front of the mirror will to reflect the light in all directions
Silky bedsheets and super cushy beddings are a great way to make the night comfortable and romantic
A white bedroom is the perfect place for a romantic rendezvous..
A small bedroom lets you spice up the romance and get things going..
Get silk and satin curtains for the occasion.
A centrally located bed with lampshades on both sides could rekindle romance easily..
Using the right fabrics help to set the mood in
If you are a fan of old fashion romance, use floral theme for the bedroom with chandeliers for a night date.
