Stunning greenery for your home

Birds have their bird houses, but shouldn't plants also be provided a house? That marvellous and ingenious suspended greenery idea has been made possible by Adventive. One may choose only one colour for many of these items to hang around the house or mix and match with the various shades available. This clever design will save space as well as being a very jolly decorative piece in a home. As shown in the picture, different types of plants can be used; some that will be great for this plant house are the vine plant types or a fern so that the leaves gracefully fall away.