Stunning greenery for your home

Every home should house at least one or more plants. These colourful and lively living creatures not only bring a splash of every shade of green imaginable, but they also filter the air around them to produce good clean oxygen. What is there not to like about plants and trees? The following ideabook will show a few fun greenery inspirations that are wonderfully unusual and original.
The audacious idea with this image is what dining in a garden would feel like. The centrepiece of the room, and the vase shaped table, is of course the lush tree growing in the middle of the table in this picture. The entire room decor revolves around this tree: plants have been placed on each side of the seating benches which are formed in a wraparound to the tree and suspended on thread are ceiling lights carefully placed around and through the branches of the tree.
To jazz up one's patio or terrace, the current picture is a fun way to give old furniture a second life. Here, the vintage wooden drawer chest has a glass cover over it to protect it from the sometimes harsh weather. It also has one pulled out drawer that serves a a plant box. The same idea is recreated with the classic style wooden chair next to it: the upholstery has been removed to give way to a funky kind plant. The greenery is reunited with its original wood element.
This bathroom proves that taking a shower in a tropical setting with much vegetation is possible. A bamboo towel holder, some polished stones surrounding the shower space and of course the wall of the bathroom covered in lush greenery. This room is quite appealing and every aspect is a reminder of Nature which creates a calm and soothing setting.
This image demonstrates how a couple of potted plants can create a room separation as well as embellish any room. A touch of vibrant green has a vivifying effect on the overall atmosphere of the room. Also, the original trunk of a tree has been sanded down, polished and varnished to create a breathtaking result that coordinates well with the plants. This wall of wood and greenery definitely spruces up the entire room
Birds have their bird houses, but shouldn't plants also be provided a house? That marvellous and ingenious suspended greenery idea has been made possible by Adventive. One may choose only one colour for many of these items to hang around the house or mix and match with the various shades available. This clever design will save space as well as being a very jolly decorative piece in a home. As shown in the picture, different types of plants can be used; some that will be great for this
plant house are the vine plant types or a fern so that the leaves gracefully fall away.