Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 garage designs to inspire you to remodel yours

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

A perfect house covers all our needs, like a nice face, a lovely bedroom, a comfortable bathroom and a cozy kitchen. Vehicles are a part of our everyday lives, and they need a nice place to share with us in our homes. If you have vehicles, then you should have a garage too!

However, garages are the most ignored part of the homes that we do not care about and we simply leave our vehicles covered under a roof and within four  walls. And to make your garage a big part of your home and a useful space, here are simple but great ideas!

1. A garage with a terrace

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you already have a garage built, then why not take advantage of it and transform it into a beautiful terrace garden! You do not have to create a whole new garden, but simple place beautiful pots with colourful croutons or flowering plants and bring nature down to your garage.

2. Have an outdoor kitchen

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This design needs a slight modification of the space attached to the garage that can be modified in to a small kitchenette or a barbecue area. This design is perfect if there is even a really small empty space next to your garage!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3. A simple garage

Residência Baes, Pz arquitetura e engenharia Pz arquitetura e engenharia Minimalist garage/shed
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia
Pz arquitetura e engenharia

This home here has a garage that has been built as an extra room in to the room. It is complete now with a simple blacksmith door that looks protects and beautifies.

4. A makeshift garage

Loft JC , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern garage/shed
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

If you did not plan a garage at the beginning of your construction, then simply reintroduce a little concrete in the open spaces for your makeshift garage. It is easy to build and pocket friendly too!

5. Garage with a ramp

Casa E, PJV Arquitetura PJV Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
PJV Arquitetura

PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura
PJV Arquitetura

Not just the beauty of your home but its functionality matters too. This slope here balances out the difference in height of the basement of the home and the road outside. Bridge the gap with a functional ramp that adds to the style quotient and serves its purpose well.

6. A kitchen within the garage

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

You could add a kitchen within your garage, especially if your home is a storey one. Turn your patio into a kitchen and install a proper ventilation system too.

Checkout 12 ideas for a perfectly organised kitchen here.


7. With the façade

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern houses
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

The façade of this home is irregular lines and shapes to create a unique design. These lines join together to form the roof of the garage to integrate the garage seamlessly with the façade of the house.

8. Home office and garage

Casa Cond. Colinas de São Francisco, JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern garage/shed
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
JOSIANNE MADALOSSO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

With a little creativity, you can include your home office within the garage. Home offices need little space and this space would be just right!

9. A wooden garage roof

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style garage/shed
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Don’t have enough space for an exclusive car garage? Then, just spend a little for a cool, wooden roof that is super chic!

10. Let your imagination play!

Garagem com lounge, Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação Modern garage/shed
Carolina Mota—Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação

Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação
Carolina Mota—Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação
Carolina Mota - Arquitetura, Interiores e Iluminação

Transform your boring garage in to an artistic hub that has enough space to nourish your creative side and to park your car safely in too.

11. An ecological garage

City Park Carport, New Orleans studioWTA Modern garage/shed
studioWTA

City Park Carport, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

Make the most of your garage by using its roof too. Plant gardens, install solar panels or have anything that you would love to have in your home!

12. Garages for rustic homes

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern garage/shed
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

For rustic homes, a stone garage is perfect! You could limestone for an elegant finish or river rock for a relaxed environment. Add a final touch with star like LEDs that reflect off the surface of the stones.

13. A chic façade

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
MiD Arquitectura

MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

Make your modern home more chic with a modern garage. This is a simple but elegant space with wide gates that protect your car and home against the sun and allow sufficient light in.

14. A shady spot for your car to rest in

Carport, Architekt Armin Hägele Architekt Armin Hägele Modern garage/shed
Architekt Armin Hägele

Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele

Another simple way to add a garage space is by including simple wooden or steel railings on your roof that provide enough shade for those sunny afternoons.

15. For multiple cars

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist houses
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

If you have more than one car, then do not cramp up the space in front of your home. Here a garage has been divided in to two to accommodate more than one car and at the same time beautifies the home.

6 pictures of a modern living room with a vibrant twist in Indore
15 Garage designs to inspire you to remodel yours. Try them and share your comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks