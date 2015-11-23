A stunning home full of comfort

A neutral colour tone is defined by shades that are usually in accordance with any other tint of the colour spectrum which means that grey, beige or light brown are among the neutral colours. There is something quite calming and rejuvenating in the many various tones of grey present in this room. It is a bedroom of omnipresent textures such as the white gliding room separators, the head of the bed and the cosy shaggy carpet. Together they bring a very homely setting for this bedroom.