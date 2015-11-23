A Beautiful Indian home

When a creative and artistic couple wish to create a home that is a reflection of who they are, much work is at hand. This challenge has been met and brilliantly so. The designing firm had to comply with the wishes of the owners which were to bring in Spanish influences and :
They had visualized a space which was earthy and close to nature in as many ways possible. The energy of the space was to be directed towards an ‘old meets new’ design.. Here forth is the detailed outlook of this wonderful project by The Orange Lane.
A living room will be the stage of many hours spent with loved ones, whether it be for simple lounging around or festive family gatherings. This living room personifies exactly that because an innumerable number of monochrome pictures adorn the back wall which gives the room a piece of family history and make it an inviting and cosy living room.
At the very top of the house, lies a spacious and inviting setting which is the terrace as shown in this picture. This pleasant space is a blend of older classic influences such as the charming wooden tables and the dark shade wooden chair. Then, a more modern influence is included with the black and white seating options surrounding the table and the lovely and cosy white wicker love-seat in the background. A few touches of colour spruces it all up and the magic begins!
Old meets newdining
This picture is one of the dining room that contains many ornamental decorations that hold much significance. The
old meets new inspiration is demonstrated here with the engaging wall decorations, the overhead curved wooden beams and the ravishing copper toned ceiling light over the beautifully colourful dining room table. The designers have opted for colour tones such a the taupe back wall and the warm caramel shade of the dining room chairs that are an open invitation for lavish dining.
Here is the picture of the staircase of the house. It is the ultimate reflection of what an object with a modern twist looks like. The masterful work done on this staircase brings much movement and elegance to the room it is in. With the space allotted under the remarkable staircase, a huge cushion next to a lovely vintage floor lamp overlooks out the window where the natural light roams freely.
On the terrace is an outdoor eating option that has made available to enjoy a nice meal outside. There are mesmerising and cleverly placed windows that open into the kitchen for an easier serving of the food and it is also is a good way to ventilate the kitchen when need be. The counter has been ornamented with lovely blue tiling and it is accompanied by unique stools.
For prayer, meditation and deities worship, there must be a Pooja room. After the meticulous placing of this sacred room in the house, a riveting statue of Ganesha stands as the focal point of the room. One can enter this sumptuous and room to meditate and pray to charge oneself with positive energies. This is a quite special spiritual space of worship.