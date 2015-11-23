A Beautiful Indian home

When a creative and artistic couple wish to create a home that is a reflection of who they are, much work is at hand. This challenge has been met and brilliantly so. The designing firm had to comply with the wishes of the owners which were to bring in Spanish influences and : They had visualized a space which was earthy and close to nature in as many ways possible. The energy of the space was to be directed towards an ‘old meets new’ design. . Here forth is the detailed outlook of this wonderful project by The Orange Lane.