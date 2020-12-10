15 pictures of courtyards in Indian homes

Courtyards are popular in India. It is not just a design style but a way of life. Courtyards come in splendid designs and are known with different names like Aagan, Wada, Haveli, Deori etc.

Indian courtyards are indigenous and they are made as per the size of the house. The formal and spatial elements fell into an introverted blueprint to create a wonderful area. The simplest of the courtyards in homes have an air of elegance. Their relevance to Indian home is subtle and remarkable.

We bring you 15 pictures of Indian courtyards.Hope you like them.