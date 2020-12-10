Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of courtyards in Indian homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Hari C & Vanaja Residence, dd Architects dd Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Courtyards are popular in India. It is not just a design style but a way of life. Courtyards come in splendid designs and are known with different names like Aagan, Wada, Haveli, Deori etc.

Indian courtyards are indigenous and they are made as per the size of the house. The formal and spatial elements fell into an introverted blueprint to create a wonderful area. The simplest of the courtyards in homes have an air of elegance. Their relevance to Indian home is subtle and remarkable.

We bring you 15 pictures of Indian courtyards.Hope you like them. 

1. Longitudinal courtyard

The verandah M+P Architects Collaborative Balcony Property,Plant,Door,Window,Building,Picture frame,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Flooring
M+P Architects Collaborative

The verandah

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

Traditional courtyard design with intrinsic flooring and patio covering and wooden pillars is a definite yes for beautiful home inspiration.

2. Regular Indian courtyard

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows open space,interiors,dinning,bedroom
Ashleys

Weekend Home

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

Most of the courtyards in Indian houses are used to dine and sit together in evening or night for a family get together. 

3. Courtyard Garden

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Property,Furniture,Window,Houseplant,Couch,Flowerpot,Building,Wood,Floor
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A courtyard with a mini internal garden is an example of how you can easily include the natural elements in your lifestyle and house. 

4. Sit in open

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture Garden Plants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

The most formidable example of courtyard is a fully open and free space with no additional furntiture and decor material. This beautiful design can also work well for your terrace garden.

5. Multilevel courtyard

Courtyard Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd Mediterranean style garden
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

Courtyard

Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

If your space allows you then have a multi level courtyard where you can sit and sip tea at one level and enjoy the gaze in the other one. 

6.. Modern Courtyard

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Courtyard Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

With modern houses getting popular, modern courtyard architecture is not far behind. This is a picture of a modern style courtyard with steel inspired decor. 


7. Harmonious design

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

A courtyard is a great place to spend time munching or having lunch or dinner during winters. You can always install small plants to brighten up the space. 

8. Simple and organic design

The central courtyard M+P Architects Collaborative Rustic style houses Plant,Property,Building,Houseplant,Tree,Wood,Window,Interior design,Architecture,Brick
M+P Architects Collaborative

The central courtyard

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

A simple design for courtyard asks nothing more than a few chairs, an open space and a potted plants. Here is a great example to this. 

9. Minimal style courtyard

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

A minimally decorated courtyard provides you plenty of free space to walk and move. 

10. Ordinary courtyard

Weekend Home, Ashleys Ashleys Bungalows open space design
Ashleys

Weekend Home

Ashleys
Ashleys
Ashleys

The simplest form of courtyards have free airy space, small area to sit and relax and a few potted plants to add a jibe of freshness to the surrounding. 

11. Wide and clear

Residence at Carmichael Road, Dhruva Samal & Associates Dhruva Samal & Associates Colonial style living room
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

An interior courtyard with wide open spaces,white walls and high rise ceilings is a great alternative to open courtyards. 

12. Crystal Clear

Courtyard Balance Property Ltd Modern living room
Balance Property Ltd

Courtyard

Balance Property Ltd
Balance Property Ltd
Balance Property Ltd

A clean concept for courtyard designing for homes that are unable to get the outer space for sitting. 

13. Interior courtyard with calming effects

Internal courtyard Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects Modern
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

Internal courtyard

Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

The entire ensemble of this courtyard with wooden flooring and stones on floor is a good example of how you can bring warming and soothing effects to any area.

14. Contemporary courtyard

Contemporary Courtyard Nimble Interiors Classic style living room
Nimble Interiors

Contemporary Courtyard

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

And modern housing style need contemporary designs for courtyards. Follow this design pattern if your housing scheme allows it. 

15. Front Courtyard

front court yard NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace Ceramic Metallic/Silver
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION

front court yard

NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION
NISHA MIDAS CONSTRUCTION

Last but not the least, on this list is this front courtyard from where you can see the entrance of your home, enjoy the rains under shade and play with the kids. 

Next Article- Interior gardens for you house

Other impressive designs

Courtyard + Family Room Art Space Design studio Modern living room Plant,Property,Furniture,Chair,Shade,Outdoor furniture,Interior design,Leisure,Outdoor table,Tree
Art Space Design studio

Courtyard + Family Room

Art Space Design studio
Art Space Design studio
Art Space Design studio

To lend an aesthetic touch to the exterior of a courtyard house, this central courtyard design can be the right choice as it is full of greenery and acts as the lungs for the house. The irregular, stone tiles on the wall amplify the rustic element and make this place perfect for peaceful interactions with different aspects of nature.

Courtyard Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Courtyard

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

You can end your search for elegant courtyard designs with this beautiful creation. Designed by professionals, the wood panelling on the ceiling and the wooden flooring offer the needed warmth, whereas the vertical garden brings in freshness to the serene ambience. Moreover, the yellow recliner adds a pop of colour and offers a cosy place to relax.

A Three-bedroom House With Charming Eclectic Interiors
Leave us a comment.


