Rustic living made simple

In this picture, there is an olden days and homy feel to the kitchen, since it looks exactly like what a kitchen from over a hundred years would appear like. The aged wood element is present here with the counter tops and storage cupboards. Also the huge overhead aged metallic range hood as well as the pots, pans and kitchen utensils hung on the wall concur with the rustic feel. The kitchen has been modernised with beige colour toned sink that is similar to the rest of the kitchen's colour pallet.