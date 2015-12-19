A home in a quiet neighbourhood of Delhi

This picture was taken at twilight to show the spacious living quarters as well as the well lit grounds situated in a neighbourhood of Delhi. The exterior and interior lights have been carefully placed to embellish and also to show off the beautiful end result of this design project. There is also a noticeable use of many large windows which procure much natural light to flow into the house. This home has also been designed with many stages, one on top of each other which in turn elongate it.