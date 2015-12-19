A home in a quiet neighbourhood of Delhi

The designers: Kumar Moorthy & Associates have conceived a project for a 670 sq. meter living space. Here follows the designers intake on what the idea behind this project is :
[… ] this residence attempts to offer an alternative to the builder driven trends in individual plot redevelopment- that of a high rise warren of often poorly lit & ventilated spaces in a bid to maximize returns [… ]. The result is of delightful grandeur and it has much breathability and efficient space planning.
This picture was taken at twilight to show the spacious living quarters as well as the well lit grounds situated in a neighbourhood of Delhi. The exterior and interior lights have been carefully placed to embellish and also to show off the beautiful end result of this design project. There is also a noticeable use of many large windows which procure much natural light to flow into the house. This home has also been designed with many stages, one on top of each other which in turn elongate it.
Here is presented the dining room with a delightful high ceiling that promotes the open effect of the house. Since an eggshell colour tone has been used on the wall and a lot of space is available in this dining room, the choice of warm darker tints is appropriate. There is an abundance of natural light coming in that lets the sun shine throughout the room in this picture.
For the bathroom, the designers have opted for a funky look. That is demonstrated by the vibrant orange of the sink, the wall tiles and the stylish ceiling lamp. That lamp has been placed along a mirror which is then reflected once more. Since this bathroom is not hindered by many objects, it follows the open effect of the overall house that will provide a comfortable living space.
This image confirms the idea that a kitchen must be a functional space where everything is easily accessible as well as efficiently organised to sort away the many kitchen tools that are necessary for a pleasant culinary experience. The wooden tint of the cupboards are made for a inviting and comfortable setting. For a quick bite, there are stools and a table that made available which help greatly in this kitchen for accessibility and usefulness.
For a very agreeable time spent at home, this living room fulfils every requirements that a cosy setting would need. Since much natural light already flows through this room, having dark colour toned tiled walls enhances of the appeal of this room. There is an opposite colour tint element to this room with the comfortable white seating options and wonderful splashes of colour present with the original painting hung on the wall, the lush green of the plant and the buoyantly coloured cushions.