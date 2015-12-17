A small apartment in modern style

With only a certain number of square meters allotted to a living space, one has to work with what is provided. An efficient use of a small apartment surface will go a long way to make that home accessible, comfortable and inviting. The designer, Bronx has created a living space of 30 m² that is elegant and that has much breathability.
The living room area is a crucial part of a home, since much time is spent there. For this flat, the designer has implemented a mirror with honeycomb shapes which creates the illusion of much more space in the room. Another great space saver for this living room is the integrated bookshelves that surround the honeycombed mirror. The final and appealing additions to this room are the funky overhead bubble lighting and the lively splash of turquoise shade of the sofa and living room table.
A clever separation of the living room and bedroom has been made by placing a glass between the two living areas. With that, the rooms have a breathable element that is of the greatest importance when working with a small flat space. Also, the ingenious thought of installing drapes to go along the glass separator give the tenant or owner of the apartment the option of privacy for the bedroom and the living room.
This bedroom layout contains everything a comfortable slumber would require. Light colours are present in this room because they are an logical way to open up this bedroom. There is also a classic and modern wallpaper motif that adds depth for a more liveable and inviting bedroom. Once more, a mirror has been added to the equation to elongate this bedroom.
The open element of the flat is maintained in this picture where the living room is connected to the kitchen and eating area. When too many room separators are present in a small flat, one will lose quite a bit of space and closing off a room can sometimes feel like the flat is caged in. That is definitely not the case for this apartment. Also, the designer has brought in another lovely splash of turquoise with the dining table chairs.
The honeycomb pattern in this kitchen has been brought in to continue the delightful motif already present in the living room. There is much room for storage in this light colour themed kitchen which is an efficient space use for this area. The golden hued metallic ceiling lamps are rightfully used once more in this room and they jazz up the entire space.