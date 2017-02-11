6 pictures of a modern living room with a vibrant twist in Indore

The living room is where the personality of the home and that of its owners truly comes alive. This space that reflects the beauty of the rest of the home, can be spiced up to be transformed into your favourite hang-out room. Today at Homify, we have covered a modern living room, which sparkles with a vibrant quality of its own. This room has been designed by the architects at Karu- an artist from Indore. Come and have a look to get inspired!
To begin with, the designers have decided to layer the space with patterns. While the living room has a minimalist approach, the patterns and indents ensure that there is much character in the room. Wood, along with plaster of Paris and lighting come together to create a modern and artistic look in this space.
While one wall of the room plays with subtle textures like diamond indents, the facing wall has large glass windows with flowing drapes and larger-than-life artwork on the wall. The splash of colour here also matches the one at the far end, which has a more sophisticated bearing. The lamp on top also adds to the artistic touch.
The rest of the room also has wooden touches that make for a solid aura. This chest of drawers lines one wall and matches the raw, plank-ridden slim door on the side. The accent wall has a subtle pattern that is matched by the chrome handle on the door and the grey couches in the rest of the space, as displayed by the pictures above.
The designers have played with a unique palette of wooden textures in raw finishes, along with grey shades that come through—thanks to the accent wall. The balancing factor is the pair of tall and simple white planters as well as the glossy white flooring. The wooden false ceiling also veers across to create an alcove of sorts so that this area and its beauty get highlighted in an appropriate manner.
Instead of merely sticking to the staid white minimalist look, the designers have added layers of style in an understated way. They have taken the pristine goodness of white and added a three-dimensional texture in the form of diamond-embossed indents on the wall. This space holds a wall mounted entertainment unit and a television at one end. The gold ottoman matches step with the lighting on the top of the wall, while the rest of the room has gilded end tables and grey couches. The drapes are simple georgette grey which start from the ceiling while an industrial conical lamp in black completes the look.
While one end of the space is done up with wooden and grey textures, this space has a gold and grey combination—which is rather elegant yet modern!
