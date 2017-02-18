Bamboo is a wonderful and versatile natural material that should be considered by anyone who is looking at creating an eco-friendly home. Besides being a renewable material due to its rapid growth, using bamboo can help to reduce carbon footprint, since it’s easily available in India and can be locally sourced. It’s strong, non-polluting and easy to work with, making it a great choice for using in homes.

While it is used mostly in rustic houses, bamboo can be creatively incorporated into modern and minimalist ones. Today, we present 12 ideas for using bamboo in your home to add a natural, relaxing and beautiful element.