Bamboo is a wonderful and versatile natural material that should be considered by anyone who is looking at creating an eco-friendly home. Besides being a renewable material due to its rapid growth, using bamboo can help to reduce carbon footprint, since it’s easily available in India and can be locally sourced. It’s strong, non-polluting and easy to work with, making it a great choice for using in homes.
While it is used mostly in rustic houses, bamboo can be creatively incorporated into modern and minimalist ones. Today, we present 12 ideas for using bamboo in your home to add a natural, relaxing and beautiful element.
Usually, walls are built as partitions for dividing spaces, but bamboo screens are a great alternative as they don’t block light, besides adding a natural feel to the area, like in this bathroom.
The hollow structure of bamboo can be used to place lights within to create affordable mood lighting in a room. This home has bamboo lights fixed on the wall, in addition to a hanging frame of bamboo with built-in lights.
Instead of using wall paper or cement to create texture on a wall to break the monotony of pastels, covering one of the walls with bamboo makes for a refreshing feature in the room.
Using a bamboo frame with planters and coir is a lovely idea for creating a green wall, whether it’s for an indoor garden or the outdoors, since bamboo is weather resistant.
In a backyard or a garden, building a fence using bamboo not only protects the home, but also enhances the natural beauty of the area.
Bulky stone fountains may not be suitable for every space, especially an apartment balcony that isn’t built to bear a heavy load. Designing a fountain using the pipe-like structure of bamboo is easy to implement, and it brings zen to the space.
In a loft or a small apartment with a mezzanine, where walls take away natural light in addition to making the space seem more crammed, bamboo poles can be used as an alternative to a staircase wall or safety rail to add a unique and functional feature to the home.
When you want privacy without losing out on the sense of airiness in a terrace or balcony, grow bamboo in large pots or planters to make a natural green curtain.
Lucky bamboo is a Feng Shui accessory used to bring good luck. It’s a small and easy to care for plant that can be placed on a shelf or a table to attract fortune.
While stone cladding is popular for exterior walls, bamboo can work just as well. Since it’s a natural material, it is weather resistant. You can create a stunning feature on the façade, like in this home, by using bamboo for cladding a section of the wall.
For an open-air terrace, patio or walkway, bamboo can be used as a light roofing material that keeps the area partially protected from the natural elements. The play of light and shadow through the bamboo cover is magical!
Bamboo furniture is not only sturdy, but also adds a lovely rustic feel to a home. Paired with cushions, it provides comfortable seating and is a suitable option for outdoor areas.
