How to use bamboo in your home—12 ideas

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
loja TETUM, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo
Loading admin actions …

Bamboo is a wonderful and versatile natural material that should be considered by anyone who is looking at creating an eco-friendly home. Besides being a renewable material due to its rapid growth, using bamboo can help to reduce carbon footprint, since it’s easily available in India and can be locally sourced. It’s strong, non-polluting and easy to work with, making it a great choice for using in homes.

While it is used mostly in rustic houses, bamboo can be creatively incorporated into modern and minimalist ones. Today, we present 12 ideas for using bamboo in your home to add a natural, relaxing and beautiful element.

1. Elegant partition

アジアンスタイルのテラスハウス, 環アソシエイツ・高岸設計室 環アソシエイツ・高岸設計室 BathroomTextiles & accessories Bamboo Multicolored
Usually, walls are built as partitions for dividing spaces, but bamboo screens are a great alternative as they don’t block light, besides adding a natural feel to the area, like in this bathroom.

2. Rustic lighting

Bamboo Canopy, Errol Reubens Associates Errol Reubens Associates Modern living room Furniture,Building,Lighting,Interior design,House,Yellow,Floor,Flooring,Wood,Wall
The hollow structure of bamboo can be used to place lights within to create affordable mood lighting in a room. This home has bamboo lights fixed on the wall, in addition to a hanging frame of bamboo with built-in lights.

3. Textured wall

Bamboo Pixers Modern bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Instead of using wall paper or cement to create texture on a wall to break the monotony of pastels, covering one of the walls with bamboo makes for a refreshing feature in the room.

4. Frame for a green wall

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
Using a bamboo frame with planters and coir is a lovely idea for creating a green wall, whether it’s for an indoor garden or the outdoors, since bamboo is weather resistant.

5. Protective fence

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
In a backyard or a garden, building a fence using bamboo not only protects the home, but also enhances the natural beauty of the area.

6. Garden fountain

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Bulky stone fountains may not be suitable for every space, especially an apartment balcony that isn’t built to bear a heavy load. Designing a fountain using the pipe-like structure of bamboo is easy to implement, and it brings zen to the space.


7. Safety rail

meditationsort - galerie mit geländer aus bambusstäben, allmermacke allmermacke Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Bamboo
In a loft or a small apartment with a mezzanine, where walls take away natural light in addition to making the space seem more crammed, bamboo poles can be used as an alternative to a staircase wall or safety rail to add a unique and functional feature to the home.

8. Natural curtain

Duplex en Barcelona, The Pont design The Pont design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
When you want privacy without losing out on the sense of airiness in a terrace or balcony, grow bamboo in large pots or planters to make a natural green curtain.

9. A bit of good luck

Lucky Bamboo - Feng Shui for the home! Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping
Lucky bamboo is a Feng Shui accessory used to bring good luck. It’s a small and easy to care for plant that can be placed on a shelf or a table to attract fortune.

10. Exterior cladding

loja TETUM, BAMBU CARBONO ZERO BAMBU CARBONO ZERO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo
While stone cladding is popular for exterior walls, bamboo can work just as well. Since it’s a natural material, it is weather resistant. You can create a stunning feature on the façade, like in this home, by using bamboo for cladding a section of the wall.

11. Light roof

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
For an open-air terrace, patio or walkway, bamboo can be used as a light roofing material that keeps the area partially protected from the natural elements. The play of light and shadow through the bamboo cover is magical!

12. Sturdy furniture

gandhi farm house, 4th axis design studio 4th axis design studio Country style garden
Bamboo furniture is not only sturdy, but also adds a lovely rustic feel to a home. Paired with cushions, it provides comfortable seating and is a suitable option for outdoor areas.

For some ideas for using wood in your home, see this ideabook.

6 pictures of terraces to inspire you!
Which of these ideas will you use? Let us know in the comments.


