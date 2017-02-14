8 entrance ideas for your home

Not everyone is fortunate to have a large area at the entrance of their home. For those who do, this space presents an opportunity to create a setting that impresses guests and helps to transition to the décor style in the rest of the home.
With a bit of creativity and help from professionals, you can put together an outstanding entrance area. In this ideabook, we present our readers with 8 entrance area designs that are chic, simple and inspiring.
This open hallway is remarkable because of the effortless way it blends different natural materials such as stone floors, wood and the view of nature in the garden through the glass. It gives guests a warm welcome.
In this clever design, although one walks into a large open-plan space, it has a clear division of areas using a single step up. The room transitions from polished concrete at the entrance to warm timber in the rest of the area. The blackboard wall adds a unique element to the décor and is a great tool for making lists of things to pick up while shopping or for reminding yourself of the day’s appointments before you walk out of the door.
Dark-toned hardwood floors are absolutely stunning, especially when they are placed next to white walls. The floor in this entrance is laid in a linear design that leads into the house, past the beautiful indoor garden. The design is simple, attractive and stylish.
This entrance area is designed to ooze warmth with its gorgeous dark wood flooring. Additionally, the use of oversized décor accessories such as the tall vase with a large dried arrangement as well as big candle lanterns on the floor enhance the cosiness of the space.
Check out the floating stairs in this entrance. Most guests will be enamoured by the design and will be busy trying to figure out how these stairs were installed. Sometimes a simple feature can be so enchanting and beautiful.
This open entrance hallway has an element of fun. The design puts the focus on the floor with different levels that integrate tiles and wood.
This beautifully decorated hallway is inspired by the classic style found in old homes. The floral carpet, gilded mirror frame, big paintings and a lovely wooden foyer table pull together a charming entrance way. Large floor-standing candelabras as well as a wall-mounted candle holder enhances the classic theme of the space.
In a modern home that follows a minimalist design theme, this entrance area sets the tone of what can be expected from the rest of the house. The shades of white and grey retain the neutral palette that is typical of the minimalist style. The furniture is painted white to contrast against the grey walls, while floor-to-ceiling mirror panels make the area look more spacious.
