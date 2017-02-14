Your browser is out-of-date.

8 entrance ideas for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Not everyone is fortunate to have a large area at the entrance of their home. For those who do, this space presents an opportunity to create a setting that impresses guests and helps to transition to the décor style in the rest of the home.

With a bit of creativity and help from professionals, you can put together an outstanding entrance area. In this ideabook, we present our readers with 8 entrance area designs that are chic, simple and inspiring.

1. Natural materials

鎌倉の家 旗竿敷地に建つ中庭のある家, エトウゴウ建築設計室 エトウゴウ建築設計室 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
エトウゴウ建築設計室

エトウゴウ建築設計室
エトウゴウ建築設計室
エトウゴウ建築設計室

This open hallway is remarkable because of the effortless way it blends different natural materials such as stone floors, wood and the view of nature in the garden through the glass. It gives guests a warm welcome.

2. A step up

土間リビングの家, FCD FCD Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
FCD

FCD
FCD
FCD

In this clever design, although one walks into a large open-plan space, it has a clear division of areas using a single step up. The room transitions from polished concrete at the entrance to warm timber in the rest of the area. The blackboard wall adds a unique element to the décor and is a great tool for making lists of things to pick up while shopping or for reminding yourself of the day’s appointments before you walk out of the door.

3. Complementary contrast

四万十の家, 株式会社細川建築デザイン 株式会社細川建築デザイン Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
株式会社細川建築デザイン

株式会社細川建築デザイン
株式会社細川建築デザイン
株式会社細川建築デザイン

Dark-toned hardwood floors are absolutely stunning, especially when they are placed next to white walls. The floor in this entrance is laid in a linear design that leads into the house, past the beautiful indoor garden. The design is simple, attractive and stylish.

4. Oversized accessories

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

This entrance area is designed to ooze warmth with its gorgeous dark wood flooring. Additionally, the use of oversized décor accessories such as the tall vase with a large dried arrangement as well as big candle lanterns on the floor enhance the cosiness of the space.

5. Hovering stairs

Park House, another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント

Park House

another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント
another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント
another APARTMENT LTD. / アナザーアパートメント

Check out the floating stairs in this entrance. Most guests will be enamoured by the design and will be busy trying to figure out how these stairs were installed. Sometimes a simple feature can be so enchanting and beautiful.

6. Combination floor

“離れ”のような和室をもつ郊外型住宅｜八王子の家 , シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室 シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室

シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室
シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室
シーズ・アーキスタディオ建築設計室

This open entrance hallway has an element of fun. The design puts the focus on the floor with different levels that integrate tiles and wood.


7. Classic beauty

Classic Style Entrance Hall homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Multicolored traditional,historic,classic,entrance hall,entrance,stairs,antique
homify

Classic Style Entrance Hall

homify
homify
homify

This beautifully decorated hallway is inspired by the classic style found in old homes. The floral carpet, gilded mirror frame, big paintings and a lovely wooden foyer table pull together a charming entrance way. Large floor-standing candelabras as well as a wall-mounted candle holder enhances the classic theme of the space.

8. Minimalist perfection

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

In a modern home that follows a minimalist design theme, this entrance area sets the tone of what can be expected from the rest of the house. The shades of white and grey retain the neutral palette that is typical of the minimalist style. The furniture is painted white to contrast against the grey walls, while floor-to-ceiling mirror panels make the area look more spacious.

Check out this ideabook to see some more interesting ideas for home entrance designs.

Which of these designs is your favourite?Answer in the comments.


