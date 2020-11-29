12 Vastu principles to consider before building a house

Vastu Shastra or the “science of architecture” has been employed in India through ages while preparing a construction site, designing, and deciding on the spatial arrangement of a house. This science is followed to preserve the right amount of energy in the home and to usher in peace, prosperity and good luck. Vaastu not only deals with the position, layout or direction of each room, it also advises you on the most desirable use of colours and decorative elements. So today, we will take you through the 12 crucial tips you need to keep in mind while building your residence and consult an experienced interior decorator to ensure that all the norms of Vastu for residence are followed. These basic principles will help you create a serene and comfortable house which will ensure that you always get the best of everything.