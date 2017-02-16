Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary and stylish family home full of light

The Hambly House
Named after the owner Jack Hambly, “The Hambly House” is a modern and stylish affair situated in Hamilton, Ontario. It’s unique owing to the fact that its walls, roofs and windows resemble a ship’s concept model. The architects at DPAI Architecture Inc were responsible for revamping it aesthetically and changing the previously uncomfortable conditions of this house built originally in 2013. Now, it’s a trendy and beautifully designed space which receives oodles of sunlight through numerous glass windows. Bright colours and wood add warmth and life to the interiors too. So read on to know more and get ideas for your Indian project.

Elegant street view

Modern and minimal, the front facade of the house closely mimics an ocean liner. Its boxy volumes look trendy and have been positioned in a way that allows the upper floor to enjoy some terrace space. Glass encases the upper storey almost entirely and adds to the unique appeal of the property.

Verdant backyard

Towering and lush trees along with a luxurious carpet of grass make the backyard a wonderful place to relax, enjoy outdoor meals or host picnics. The lavish use of glass on this side of the house also allows the interiors to connect with nature easily. The dining area especially is well-integrated with the garden through transparent wall to wall glass doors.

Stylish and cheerful kitchen

Pristine white and warm wood come together to make this open kitchen a delightful place for cooking yummy meals. A bright splash of turquoise adds life to the refrigerator, oven, hood and backsplash, making the kitchen unique. Sleek designs, smooth cabinets and modern lighting contribute to the elegant and open appearance here.

Vibrant ground floor living

A vivid orange sofa and a brilliant blue armchair add lots of life and spice to this wood and white living space. The stylish fireplace is flanked by furniture very symmetrically, while inbuilt shelves promise convenient storage. Large glass windows flood this area with natural light.

Beautiful bathroom

Dark grey floor tiles pair with spotless white walls and sleek, trendy sanitary wares to make this spacious bathroom elegant and functional. The available space has been cleverly divided to house a lengthy tub, a shower enclosure with glass walls and a neat sink unit with a long mirror. The bathroom is also close to the dressing room, so that getting ready is convenient. A large glass window and modern sconce lights flood this space with light.

Connecting with nature

The first floor living room enjoys stunning views of the outdoors, thanks to the luxurious array of glass windows. This way, the serene white and wooden space stays flooded with sunlight and act as a connection between the bedroom and terrace as well. Sleek and trendy furniture, a large wall-mounted TV and a fashionable fireplace help ensure cosiness and practicality.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


