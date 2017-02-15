A beautiful home with brilliant lighting solutions

A beautiful, comfortable and practical home is the dream of many. And to achieve this, you not only need modern and innovative ideas while your new house is being constructed, but also when you are planning to renovate your old home. So today, we will take you through this elegant and functional residence rendered by the architects at Arch & Design Studio. This property’s highlight is the creative use of different kinds of lighting which make everyday activities convenient besides enhancing aesthetics. Stylish wall cladding, soothing colours, and trendy furniture are some other aspects of this abode that will inspire you for Indian project as well.
Soothing beige walls and neat white doors make the front facade soothing and welcoming. Simple lines and the use of mosaic tiles lend texture and visual depth to the building, while sleek green patches make for a refreshing touch. The rectangular garage door is simple yet contemporary.
While pretty stone tiles pave the walkways taking you inside the home, a verdant green patch of grass in the middle makes the backyard rejuvenating. This spacious and airy zone is ideal for relaxation, outdoor meals, picnics and summer parties.
As you can see here, the kitchen opens up to the backyard and is an open affair. Solid but stylish furniture in dark wood gleams invitingly under the beautiful modern lights, and the brown stone cladding on two of the kitchen walls adds personality. The elegant lights accentuate the texture of the walls nicely.
A gorgeous chandelier right above the glass-topped dining table adds a luxurious touch to the dining space. Elegant chairs surrounding it make for comfortable meals, while the light and bright tones make the area look spacious and airy. Small recessed lights enhance the subtle beauty of the wallpaper.
With a double-height ceiling ensuring airiness, the living space appears cosy and warm too. The stunning chandelier along with small recessed lights along the ceiling’s periphery make this space bright, beautiful and convenient at all times.
A sleek bed which seems attached with the wall, the delicately patterned wallpaper and the trendy side tables featuring inbuilt reading lamps make the bedroom cosy and functional. The minimal decor adds to the modern ambiance, also enhancing the free flow of light.
The coated wallpaper in the bathroom goes very well with the rest of the light and soothing environment. Bright lights make the small room appear bright and comfy, while keeping mould at bay. Mosaic tiles lend an interesting look to the space, while the massive mirror makes the bathroom appear bigger than it is.
Large glass windows are apt for bringing in generous amounts of natural light into the house. Sleek glass panels deck the door too, for a stylish look.
