A beautiful and modern apartment with innovative ideas

Creating a beautiful, cosy and functional home is a task that not only requires monetary investment, but also a keen aesthetic sense and eye for planning. And that is why, interior designers often stress on the distribution of rooms before they start furnishing or decorating the same. This is more important if you have a small home, since you will have to be a little creative to make it seem spacious and inviting. Bright lights, sleek designs, mirrors are among the things you can use to make your residence look large. So today, we have brought you 9 wow ideas from a modern apartment rendered by the architects at Expace—Espaços E Experiências to make your Indian house comfortable, stylish as well as practical.
A kitchen island can elegantly separate the kitchen from the living, without the need to introduce an interior wall that might make the home seem cramped. It can also act as a breakfast nook or bar counter when accompanied by a few trendy highchairs.
Combine dark or bright colours like red with sober and light tones like cream or white for a modern and appealing ambiance. Mixing in some wooden tones can offer warmth as well.
Stuck with a small kitchen? Don’t worry. Make use of the vertical space or walls to incorporate floating cabinets like those shown here. Keep fixtures minimal and light bright, and don’t overlook corners.
Make sure that the furniture you pick complements the general colours, designs and textures of the rest of the environment. It is also important to ensure that the dining furniture maintains parity with the living room furniture, especially if you have an open plan layout.
An entire wall clad in mirror can add oodles of glamour to your living or dining space, besides making the house seem bigger and brighter. It will look very trendy, unique and won’t blow a hole in your pocket.
Large glass windows that bring in lots of sunlight can make your interiors seem bigger and brighter. They can also ensure ample ventilation, and keep your utility bills low. Soft and light white curtains can control the light entering the home in hot months.
Avoid using dark or loud colours in the bedroom, so that it seems relaxing and cosy. Small bedrooms can especially do well with light and neutral tones like white, cream, beige or light grey for a soothing experience.
Light hues like white, beige, cream or soft pastels can enhance the spaciousness of small bathrooms. They can also make it seem fresh, clean and inviting.
Using black and white or vintage photographs to decorate plain and boring walls is a great idea. It will lend uniqueness and personality to the space, without you having to invest a lot.
Here’s another story you might like - A vibrant and stylish apartment for the new smart cities in India