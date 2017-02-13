A modern and cosy apartment with a lovely terrace

This spacious terrace combines a sleek wooden pergola with lots of verdant greenery to make sure that your leisurely moments are cosy and refreshing. The seating is stylish and inviting with softly glowing candles and colourful cushions. A canopy protects the inhabitants from the sunlight during day, while the string of lights brightens up the space in the evenings.

Take another tour - A small and well designed apartment for young Indian couples