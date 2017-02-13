A modern and cosy apartment with a lovely terrace

Home staging is the art of cleaning and decorating a home in such a way that it attracts buyers easily when up for sale. Though mostly popular in America, home staging is gradually gaining fame in India as well. So today’s home tour will take you through a compact but airy apartment which was beautified and made cosy by the home stagers at Jaione Elizalde Styling Property-Home Staging. A clever mix of soothing and vibrant hues, warm wooden elements, trendy designs, and indoor greens make this residence a wonderful place to live in style. Practical storage solutions, modern fixtures and some fashionable touches take care of the convenience factor too.
Choosing gleaming white as the colour for the sleek TV unit and wall shelf was a great idea to lend the illusion of space in the living room. The wooden floor and lush potted green also add warmth and freshness here. What we especially love is how the wall behind the TV separates the living from the bedroom, without compromising the openness of the home.
A dark grey sofa peppered with plush cushions and a striped rug make the living space sensible and elegant. The wooden coffee table with mobile legs is a unique addition, while wall-mounted shelves help in organising magazines without wasting space. Large glass windows flood this area with sunlight.
Mealtimes around this stylish and round wooden dining table are sure to be a pleasure. A bunch of vibrant flowers and beautiful glassware simply enhance the charm of this setting. Also note how the open plan layout allows the dining to merge with the living and ease socialisation.
Dark and glossy granite adds tons of elegance and personality to the smooth white and wooden cabinets of the open kitchen. Trendy appliances and minimalist fixtures make this a very convenient space for creating yummy meals.
Wood, white hues and a sleek but long aquarium make this spot apt for leisurely reading. The cosy chair features a bright magenta cushion which spices up the place.
White, blue and wooden hues come together in this stylish and cosy master bedroom for a peaceful and warm ambiance. Plush cushions, a quaint breakfast table, and a romantic painting depicting flying cupids complete the inviting aura here.
Simple yet chic, this bathroom features a lovely mix of large white tiles and sleek brown and black tiles in the shower space. Practical sanitary fixtures, smart corner shelves and a stylish mirror complete the look here. Bright magenta towels add colour.
This spacious terrace combines a sleek wooden pergola with lots of verdant greenery to make sure that your leisurely moments are cosy and refreshing. The seating is stylish and inviting with softly glowing candles and colourful cushions. A canopy protects the inhabitants from the sunlight during day, while the string of lights brightens up the space in the evenings.
