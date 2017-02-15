14 glass door ideas to make your bathroom shine

Are you looking for options to give a new look to your bathroom without going for complete renovation? A simple and effective way to change the look of a bathroom is just add or change the shower or bath doors. It will change the look. A glass door will give the bathroom a modern and stylish makeover. Apart from looks, it will reduce the splattering of water all over the bathroom. So, less area to clean!

But before you start planning about the budget and renovation, think about how exactly you want your bathroom to look. To assist you we have compiled 14 different styles of glass doors to choose from. Get some ideas before you begin the change.